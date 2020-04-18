Vikings First Round Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

The NFL Draft is just a matter of days away. We've spent much of the past three months researching prospects, watching tape, reading mock drafts, and engaging in other preparation for this huge event, and it's finally almost here. Before we get into the seventh installment of our mock draft roundup series, here's some recent draft content from InsideTheVikings to check out if you haven't already.

Without further ado, let's look around the internet at some of the latest mock drafts and their picks for the Vikings at 22 and 25.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated (4/17)

Round 1, Pick 22: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Mike Zimmer has talked about the potential of moving Riley Reiff to guard and Brian O’Neill from right to left tackle. The 20-year-old Jackson may have benefited from returning to USC for another season, but he has the quick feet and athleticism that could entice the Vikings to take a chance on his long-term upside as his technique catches up to his athleticism.

Round 1, Pick 25: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

With Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander no longer in Minnesota, the Vikings could prioritize corner over wide receiver, given the wide receiver talent that could still be there with their second-round pick. Gladney plays with a more physical presence than his size would otherwise suggest. Blending foot quickness, agility and a feisty competitive toughness, Gladney has a nose for the ball that's led to 26 passes defended since 2018 and five interceptions in the past three seasons.

InsideTheVikings analysis: Our Kevin Hanson recently came out with SI's 16th official mock draft, and he happened to make the same two picks that Jenny Vrentas did in SI's 15th mock. Except this time, the order was flipped. I think Jackson offers the most upside of any offensive tackle not named Wills, Wirfs, Thomas, or Becton. He turns 21 in May and has truly remarkable athleticism. However, he's probably not ready to start next year from a technique standpoint. Gladney, on the other hand, is an experience corner who could contribute from Day 1. His toughness and instincts make up for his relative lack of size.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN+ (4/14)

Round 1, Pick 22: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

As I mentioned in my Mock Draft 3.0, the Vikings don't have much at receiver beyond Adam Thielen. In a deep receiver class, they have to take one here or at No. 25. And in this scenario, I'm giving them one of the best playmakers in the class in Aiyuk, who averaged 18.3 yards per catch (and 31.8 yards per kickoff return) last season. Aiyuk is a great athlete who plays bigger than his 6-foot frame. He has an 81-inch wingspan, which is only an inch behind Calvin Johnson's.

Round 1, Pick 25: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Again, Johnson doesn't have a first-round grade on my board, but with length and athleticism he fits the profile of what Mike Zimmer likes in his defensive backs. Johnson is a bit of a wild card because he played the 2019 season with a torn labrum and had surgery in February, which means not every team will have a full picture on his rehab. He'd be a good fit in Minnesota, which lost Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander from last year's team.

InsideTheVikings analysis: If this seems like a reach for Aiyuk, it might be. Most prognosticators have the speedy ASU product going in the second round. But there are going to be a lot of surprises in this draft, and Aiyuk in the first round could easily be one of them. He's a big play threat waiting to happen. The news on Johnson's shoulder has been positive, and as a result he has shot up draft boards again.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (4/17)

Round 1, Pick 22: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Trading Stefon Diggs left a big hole on the outside for Minnesota. Picking Jefferson here and another receiver later should be in the team's plan. I believe quarterback Kirk Cousins will like this.

Round 1, Pick 25: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

It's possible the Vikings will trade this pick at some point, maybe for Jacksonville edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue or for Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (I know the Browns have said they're not looking to move him, but crazier things have happened.) But for now, Gross-Matos is the pick here, as the Vikes address two of their top three needs in Round 1.

InsideTheVikings analysis: Jefferson has been a popular pick for the Vikings ever since the Diggs trade. He's probably the most polished receiver in the class after the big three of Lamb, Jeudy, and Ruggs, and would be an immediate weapon for Cousins. The question is if he can hold up on the outside, allowing Adam Thielen to play out of the slot. I've said it once, and I'll say it a thousand times: the Vikings aren't going to draft Yetur Gross-Matos or AJ Epenesa in the first round. The only EDGE I can see them taking on Day 1 is K'Lavon Chaisson if he falls.

Dan Schneier, CBS Sports (4/18)

Round 1, Pick 22: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah



Johnson's medicals are trending in the right direction and Mike Zimmer will love to get him as he might be the best fit in the entire class for Minnesota's defense. In a way, he replaces Xavier Rhodes on the boundary and adds physicality and man coverage skills – something Rhodes lacked in his latter years as the injuries caught up.

Round 1, Pick 25: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU



The Vikings grab a player who some felt would go higher and add another element to a pass rush that can use a boost. Fans might not like both first-rounders used on the defensive side of the ball, but it's the fastest way back to the divisional round and beyond.

InsideTheVikings analysis: As I mentioned, the one potential exception to my argument that the Vikings won't go EDGE in round one is Chaisson falling. And while that's unlikely, the fact that he didn't test at the combine makes it a possibility. His length, bend, and explosiveness give him an upside that could make him difficult to pass up.

Peter Schrager, NFL.com (4/15)

Round 1, Pick 22: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Trade Stefon Diggs and end up with Jefferson with one of the four picks acquired? Not bad if it works out this way for Minnesota. Jefferson put up eye-popping numbers last season at LSU, but there were skeptics on his speed heading into the combine. He then ripped off a 4.43 40-yard dash, dazzled in interviews and showed why he's the fourth-best wideout -- at least -- in this draft.

Round 1, Pick 25: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State



I haven't seen Cleveland mocked to go in the first round anywhere else yet, but the 6-6 tower had an outstanding combine, and I've heard he's been great in the virtual interviews throughout this process. There's legitimate top-20 talk around his name now, but I think 25 to the Vikings seems to be a good fit.

InsideTheVikings analysis: I generally tend to think the Vikings should go corner and offensive line in the first round and wait on a receiver. However, the two wideouts I would most understand taking in the first are Jefferson and Baylor's Denzel Mims. Those two have No. 1 receiver upside. As for Cleveland, I'm not sold on him as a first round pick. The athleticism and lateral movement ability is through the roof, but he's still very much a project who needs to get a lot stronger. I'd be more comfortable taking him in the second.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports (4/16)

Round 1, Pick 22: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

This pick could be used to replace Stefon Diggs, but I think the Vikings will double dip on defense with their picks in this first round to replace guys like Linval Joseph, who departed in free agency.

Round 1, Pick 25: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Mike Zimmer can never have enough corners from the early rounds on his roster.

InsideTheVikings analysis: With Blacklock, it comes down to the debate between best player available and positional needs/value. He's a highly disruptive interior presence who would be a great fit for the Vikings at 3-tech, but is it worth taking him over an offensive lineman? Igbinoghene is a wildcard as a potential first-round corner. He's got sky-high upside given his physical tools, but the converted receiver is still learning the position. The Vikings may want someone who can help them out more in 2020.

Andrew DiCecco, Pro Football Network (4/16)

Round 1, Pick 22: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

I originally wanted to slot Jaylon Johnson here, but Kristian Fulton is no small consolation. The LSU product gives a Vikings team, absent two starters from a season ago, a technically sound perimeter defender with length and plus ball skills.

Round 1, Pick 25: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

With Johnson and Fulton off the board, the Vikings address their wide receiver vacancy by selecting explosive TCU wideout Jalen Reagor to pair with Adam Thielen. Reagor gives Minnesota the vertical speed element they lost when they shipped Stefon Diggs to Buffalo.

InsideTheVikings analysis: As far as receiver-corner pairings go, I like this one a lot. Fulton's perceived slide over the past couple months hasn't made a ton of sense to me because his coverage ability isn't too far behind the likes of Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson. I get that he's not as physical as Gladney and Johnson, but Fulton can really play. Reagor is one of my favorite receiver prospects in this class because of his route-running, contested catch skills, and overall explosiveness.

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports (4/14)

Round 1, Pick 22: Josh Jones, OT, Houston



This is purely a value pick from Rick Spielman, who can address WR and CB later. The Vikings are in perpetual need of OL reinforcements, especially now that they're increasingly built around their ground game.

Round 1, Pick 25: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

The Vikings need corners like crazy after the departure of their top three guys from 2019, and Johnson fits their system like a glove.

InsideTheVikings analysis: I think Jones would be an excellent pick for the Vikings in the first round if he makes it to 22, and they could even consider trading up to 16 or 17 to get him. He's a perfect scheme fit who also can really protect the passer. It's interesting to see Johnson's name popping up so much recently, but he does have the versatility that Mike Zimmer craves in corners.

