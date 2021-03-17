Vikings Free Agency: Five Takeaways and a Grade for the Dalvin Tomlinson Signing

The Vikings are going with two nose tackles in the middle of their defense. Is it a good idea?

The Vikings made their first big splash of free agency on Monday night, signing former Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a two-year, $22 million deal. It was an unexpected move, as the Vikings just landed a nose tackle in free agency last year. Between Tomlinson and Michael Pierce, Minnesota now has roughly $40 million tied up into a pair of behemoth run defenders over the next two seasons.

But it's also not difficult to understand the logic behind this acquisition from Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer. Tomlinson is a great football player in the prime of his career who will help fix one of the Vikings' biggest weaknesses from last season. And since it's just a two-year deal, the risk isn't massive. It's going to be fascinating to watch Tomlinson and Pierce play next to each other and see how this move pans out.

Here are five takeaways from the signing. Stick around to the end to see my grade.

This move is all about fixing the run defense

With Pierce opting out of last season, the Vikings had arguably the worst run defense in the NFL. Their defensive tackle group of Shamar Stephen, Jaleel Johnson, and Armon Watts was lacking a single starting-caliber player. Losing Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr for the season didn't help, and when Eric Kendricks went down late in the year, it was a disaster. The Bears ran for 199 yards on the Vikings in a key Week 16 matchup. Five days later, the Saints ran for 264, with Alvin Kamara racking up a ridiculous six rushing touchdowns.

That was all Zimmer needed to see. Not satisfied with just getting Pierce and the linebackers back this season, he clearly pushed the front office towards going after Tomlinson. The Vikings had a need at defensive tackle, but the assumption was that they'd sign a more traditional three-technique who could rush the passer from the interior. Instead, they're pairing Tomlinson with Pierce and will roll out one of the league's most dominant defensive tackle duos on early downs. Tomlinson had an PFF run defense grade above 79 in each of his first three seasons and is extremely tough to block one-on-one. Same with Pierce, whose run defense grade was above 87 in 2017 and 2018 with the Ravens.

Good luck running up the middle on those two with Kendricks and Barr behind them.

Wait...maybe it's about fixing the pass defense, too

By fixing their run defense, the Vikings will also be able to commit more resources to stopping the pass. With Tomlinson and Pierce in the middle of the defensive line, Zimmer won't need to load the box to stop the run. That will allow him to focus more on pass defense from a schematic standpoint, whether by using two high safeties or dropping multiple linebackers into coverage with more regularity. This article from PFF is a good analytical look at that very idea.

Tomlinson and Pierce should essentially be able to shut down the middle of the field with their size and block-shedding ability. That limits what opposing offenses can do, particularly on early downs and in short-yardage situations. If Zimmer can bait teams into running against light boxes — or force incompletions with double-teams and additional pass defenders when offensive play-callers avoid running into the two big nose tackles — the Vikings could find themselves forcing plenty of third and longs. And that's when Zimmer is at his best, scheming up pressure packages that confuse quarterbacks and offensive lines. Tomlinson and Pierce will likely come off the field in those situations, with defensive ends and players like Watts subbing in to create pressure.

This isn't a change in philosophy for Zimmer. The Vikings went out and got Linval Joseph in free agency in his first offseason in Minnesota (hey, signing a former Giants nose tackle worked out pretty well the first time they tried it), signed Pierce last year, and now pounced on Tomlinson. Stephen is a nose tackle-type player who spent the past two seasons as the Vikings' three-tech and was praised for what his skillset meant for linebackers like Kendricks. It's pretty obvious how much Zimmer believes in the importance of dominant nose tackles. Now he has two of them for the first time.

A weak draft class at DT probably pushed the Vikings in this direction

The Vikings always needed another defensive tackle to pair with Pierce. Watts is an interesting young player at that position, but he doesn't appear ready to take on a major role. James Lynch didn't show much as a rookie. Johnson and Stephen are headed elsewhere next season. The problem is that this year's draft class is extremely weak at DT. Alabama's Christian Barmore is the only probable first-round pick, and the Vikings wouldn't have wanted to enter draft weekend backed into the corner of feeling like they had to take Barmore. Relying on a second-tier draft pick like Levi Onwuzurike or Daviyon Nixon would've been risky for a team that needs to win in 2021.

So it made sense to grab one in free agency. And although Tomlinson is an interesting fit, there's no question that he was one of the best defensive tackles on the market. This signing allows the Vikings to move forward with a focus on their other needs: defensive backs, offensive linemen, an edge rusher or two, and maybe a third wide receiver.

Tomlinson is awesome on and off the field — and watching him with Pierce should be fun

One of the key things to remember when discussing this acquisition is that Tomlinson is very good at his job and is only 27 years old. You can make the argument that he's slightly redundant next to Pierce, and I'll get to that in a second, but there's a reason why Giants fans are super bummed about losing Tomlinson. He was a consistently productive player in New York — with very little variance in his PFF grades and quantity of run stops per year — and brings all the intangibles and off-the-field traits you want in a player as well.

On the field, Tomlinson is a monster. He's a big dude at 6'3", 318, though not quite as massive as the 340-pound Pierce. He has incredible raw strength that allows him to have an imposing bull rush as a pass rusher and to stand his ground against the run, even when being double-teamed. Tomlinson's hand placement and power are both high-level tools. And the former second-round pick out of Alabama has some decent quickness to his game as well. Simply put, he can flat-out play.

Tomlinson was a team captain for the Giants last season, which tells you a lot about his leadership ability. And he was the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which tells you what kind of person he is. Tomlinson was considering going to Harvard before he committed to Alabama. Getting good football players is the most important thing in the NFL, but it doesn't hurt to get smart, high-quality people either. Tomlinson checks all of those boxes.

There's reason to believe that he and Pierce should have some instant chemistry, which would be fun to see. Tomlinson is from Georgia and Pierce is from Alabama; their hometowns are just 340 miles apart. Tomlinson even played with multiple of Pierce's high school teammates with the Crimson Tide. Both guys have experience playing alongside another nose tackle-type player, with Pierce having done so in Baltimore (Brandon Williams) and Tomlinson in New York (Dexter Lawrence). Neither has played with someone on the level of each other, though. In Andre Patterson's defense, the two should be fairly interchangeable.

This move is both unconventional and risky

My analysis has been almost entirely positive so far. And while I do think it's a good move, this is where I need to pump the brakes a little bit. By taking the non-traditional approach of pairing two mammoth run-stuffers in the middle of their defensive line, the Vikings run the risk of failing to generate much interior pressure at all, which could leave their edge rushers out to dry. Tomlinson is not a typical three-technique. Although he had a career-high 28 pressures and a solid PFF pass rushing grade last year, he didn't offer much in that area in his first three seasons. Pierce, meanwhile, has never exceeded 20 pressures. The two have combined for a grand total of 11.5 sacks in 124 games, with seven of those sacks coming from Tomlinson's last two seasons.

Both guys have some upside as pass rushers because of their ability to get off of individual blocks, but the reality is that neither player has ever been known as a major pressure-creator. That's why I think comparisons to the Vikings' famous Williams Wall are unfair and misguided. Pierce and Pat Williams might be a reasonable comparison, but Tomlinson is a much different player than Kevin Williams, who was a truly elite defender who spent some time at defensive end early in his career while racking up 22 sacks in his first two seasons and 63 in his career.

If neither Pierce nor Tomlinson can get much penetration when they're out there together, quarterbacks might be able to step up in the pocket to get away from Danielle Hunter and whoever else is rushing off the edge. Other DTs the Vikings could've added this offseason, including Barmore and free agents like Shelby Harris, Sheldon Rankins, and Ndamukong Suh may have complemented Pierce better. There's also the general reality that committing a lot of money to two defensive tackles will limit the Vikings' ability to address other areas of weakness.

Grade for this signing: B+

I think this feels right. The risk of converting a nose tackle to three-tech makes it hard for me to give this an A. But I do really believe it can work out effectively. Pierce and Tomlinson are going to be unreal against the run, and that will make the Vikings' linebackers and secondary even better (in theory). Plus, if Tomlinson can continue to build on what he showed last year with those 28 pressures and 3.5 sacks, he could be a lot better as a pass rusher than people think. The Vikings added an outstanding football player and person at an affordable cost, and that's worthy of a B+ grade in my eyes.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.