Vikings' Grant Udinski gets another offensive coordinator interview
Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grand Udinski interviewed with the Houston Texans for their vacant offensive coordinator position on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the latest interview in a busy offseason.
Udinski previously had two interviews with the Seattle Seahawks and was a finalist for their offensive coordinator position that ultimately went to Klint Kubiak. He's also interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are still yet to fill their offensive coordinator following Liam Coen's departure to take the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now Udinski has completed his fourth offensive coordinator interview of the cycle with the Texans, who are looking to replace Bobby Slowik after firing him after the season. Houston would be a promising job with an impressive young quarterback in C.J. Stroud, excellent receivers in Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins and a strong running back in Joe Mixon.
Udinski just completed his third season with the Vikings and second as the team's assistant quarterbacks coach. He also holds the title chief of special projects. Udinski's resume includes helping the Vikings navigate a quarterback carosel in 2023 and guiding Sam Darnold to a resurgent season in 2024 as Minnesota went 14-3 and reached the NFC playoffs.