Vikings' Grant Udinski interviews with Bucs for open offensive coordinator position

Tampa is looking to replace Liam Coen, who was hired as head coach of the Jaguars.

Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild-card game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 13, 2025.
Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski completed a virtual interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their open offensive coordinator position on Saturday, the Buccaneers announced in a release.

Udinski just completed his third season with the Vikings and second as their assistant quarterbacks coach. Udinski also holds the title of chief of special projects. His two seasons as Minnesota's assistant quarterbacks coach are impressive. He helped guide the Vikings through a quarterback carosel in 2023 after Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles tear, and he helped Sam Darnold put together the best season of his career in a resurgent 2024 season.

Darnold, who had never thrown for more than 3,024 yards and 19 touchdowns in six previous NFL seasons, threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions while completing a career-best 66.2% of his passes this year.

The Vikings ranked sixth in the league in passing years this season.

The Buccaneers are looking to replace Liam Coen, who spent just one season in Tampa and was hired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. They also interviewed Los Angeles Chargers pass-game coordinator Marcus Brady.

