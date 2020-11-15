SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Vikings Guard Dru Samia Tests Positive for COVID-19

Will Ragatz

Vikings backup offensive lineman Dru Samia has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That obviously means Samia won't travel to Chicago for Monday night's game against the Bears, but it also could have wider ramifications depending on the results of contact tracing.

"Contact tracing being finalized and anyone deemed high risk won’t be allowed to travel for Monday’s game against the Bears," Pelissero tweeted.

Things are suddenly very shaky for the Vikings as far as their offensive line depth goes, and it could get worse. They just waived Pat Elflein on Saturday and now are without Samia, leaving them thin at the guard position. 

The Vikings' primary backup at all three interior OL spots is now presumably Brett Jones, a veteran who was on the practice squad for much of this season. They also have Oli Udoh, who could play guard if needed, and figure to elevate Aviante Collins from the practice squad.

However, things could get even more dicey if other linemen are identified as close contacts with Samia and barred from traveling to Chicago.

Samia is the second Vikings player to test positive for the coronavirus recently. Linebacker Todd Davis had it and spent 11 days on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Davis testing positive didn't lead to any additional players going on the reserve list, but that doesn't guarantee that will be the case this time around.

Considering the nature of how close offensive and defensive linemen are to each other, it wouldn't be surprising if at least one additional player is deemed a close contact and restricted from playing on Monday night.

This story will be updates as further details are reported.

