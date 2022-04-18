Vikings to Host Minnesota Edge Rusher Prospect Boye Mafe For Pre-Draft Visit

The Vikings haven't drafted a player from the University of Minnesota since they took Nate Triplett in the fifth round back in 2010. Only once have they ever drafted a Gopher in the first two rounds: Hall of Famer Carl Eller in 1964.

They had a chance to end both of those streaks by taking Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2020, but after bringing safety Anthony Harris back on the franchise tag, then-GM Rick Spielman went with cornerback Jeff Gladney instead. He probably wishes he had that one back.

Could this be the year the Vikings end one or both streaks? The top Gophers prospect in the 2022 draft class, edge rusher Boye Mafe, is visiting with the Vikings this week, according to KSTP insider Darren Wolfson. He's a fringe first-round pick who almost certainly won't make it out of the second round, if he gets there at all.

Mafe broke out last fall with career-highs of seven sacks, ten total tackles for loss, and 34 total tackles as a senior. He then boosted his stock with a strong week at the Senior Bowl and by showing off his explosiveness in athletic testing drills. Mafe posted great numbers in the 40 and the jumps, but his agility scores, bench press, and size at Minnesota's Pro Day bring his Relative Athletic Score (credit to Kent Lee Platte) down slightly. It's still a fantastic overall profile.

The scouting report on Mafe is that he's long, explosive off the line of scrimmage, and has powerful hands. He has impressive footwork as a pass rusher and ties all of those tools together with a constant motor. However, Mafe isn't a clear first-round pick because there are a few concerns with his game. His bend and fluidity aren't perfect, he isn't always great at the point of attack against the run, and he needs to continue developing multiple pass rush moves. Mafe is also an older prospect who turns 24 in November.

Despite the flaws in his game, Mafe's length, athleticism, and ability give him a ton of upside. He's got a legitimate chance to come off the board on Thursday night.

Even with Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith in place, the Vikings could target a pass rusher early in this year's draft. They aren't taking Mafe at 12, but if they trade back into the 20s, he could be an option. They also might hope he makes it to them in the second round at No. 46 overall, though that may be unlikely. Perhaps they could move up from 46 to get him if he's still there in the late 30s.

If not Mafe, the Vikings could potentially draft a Gopher late on Day 3. They've met with edge rusher Esezi Otomewo, and guard Blaise Andries could be a late-round option as well.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.