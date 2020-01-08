VikingMaven
Vikings Injury Report: Stefon Diggs Dealing With Illness, Adam Thielen Injures Ankle

Will Ragatz

In an unfortunate development for the Vikings as they prepare to take on the 49ers on Saturday, the status of both of their star receivers is in question. Stefon Diggs missed his second consecutive practice with an illness on Wednesday, and Adam Thielen apparently suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's practice.

Asked about Diggs' two straight absences from practice, Mike Zimmer wasn't too concerned. "He's sick," Zimmer said. "He'll be fine."

Perhaps more concerning is the status of Thielen, who broke out with 129 receiving yards against the Saints after dealing with a hamstring injury for the last couple months. He reportedly injured his ankle in Wednesday's practice, and was listed as "limited" on the injury report.

He was scheduled to have his usual weekly press conference on Wednesday, but that was moved back to Thursday, possibly because of this new injury. Thielen's injury was announced after Zimmer and Kevin Stefanski had already spoken to reporters, so there was no opportunity to ask about its severity and if Thielen's status for Saturday's game is in doubt.

We'll know more based on Thielen's involvement in the final practice of the week tomorrow and what he says in his press conference.

The full injury report is below.

Linval Joseph (knee) returned to practice in a limited capacity after sitting out on Tuesday. Jayron Kearse (toe/knee) remains out as well, though he didn't see a single defensive snap last Sunday despite being healthy. Mackensie Alexander has already been reported as out for Saturday's game; he's having surgery on a small tear in his meniscus.

The Vikings practice once more on Thursday before heading to San Francisco and taking on the 49ers at 3:35 central on Saturday.

