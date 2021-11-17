Vikings Injury Report: Four Players Miss Practice For 'Non Injury Related' Reasons

Four Vikings players were held out of practice on Wednesday with "Not Injury Related" designations: Brian O'Neill, D.J. Wonnum, Mackensie Alexander, and Chris Herndon.

It's unclear why that quartet of players was unable to practice, but one assumes it has something to do with COVID-19. The Vikings have had eight players go on the NFL's Reserve/COVID list in recent weeks, leading them to do increased testing as they follow protocols.

With that said, none of those four players has gone on the COVID list at this point. The only official roster moves that processed today were Harrison Smith being activated from the list and Patrick Peterson being designated to return to practice while remaining on injured reserve. Both players participated in Wednesday's practice, though Smith — and Garrett Bradbury, who also was recently activated from the COVID list — were limited. Peterson presumably was also limited as he tested out his hamstring, but he's not on the injury report because he's not back on the active roster yet.

There were rumblings on social media that it was a stressful morning at the Vikings' facility due to COVID-related issues. This is pure speculation, but my guess is those four players were held out either due to false positive tests or because the Vikings are awaiting further results. KSTP's Darren Wolfson doesn't think it will cause any of them to miss Sunday's game against the Packers.

We'll have to see if those players return to action on Thursday or if any of them do wind up being added to the COVID list. For now, though, it doesn't seem like there's reason to be concerned about a major outbreak or anything along those lines.

In standard injury news, Anthony Barr (knee) and Bashaud Breeland (groin) were limited participants on Wednesday. Barr missed last week's game.

Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, and David Bakhtiari were estimated DNPs for the Packers' walkthrough on Wednesday. Jones is almost certainly out this week, Bakhtiari could make his season debut, and I'd fully expect Rodgers to play unless we hear otherwise later this week.

