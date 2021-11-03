Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Vikings Injury Report: Michael Pierce Expected to Return, Face His Former Team This Week

    The Vikings' star nose tackle has missed the past three games with an elbow injury.
    Barring a setback in practice, the Vikings are expected to get nose tackle Michael Pierce back this week against the Ravens, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Pierce has missed the last three games with an elbow injury that he suffered in practice just over a month ago and aggravated in the Week 4 loss to the Browns.

    Pierce was back at practice on Wednesday for the first time in a month.

    It's perfect timing for Pierce, who is on track to face his former team for the first time. The 2016 undrafted free agent out of Samford spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore, establishing himself as one of the league's best nose tackles. When his rookie contract expired in 2020, he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings, but ultimately opted out of that season due to his high-risk status as someone with previous respiratory issues.

    Pierce was off to a great start to his Vikings career this season before getting hurt. He sacked Joe Burrow twice in Week 1 and added four quarterback hurries over the next two games, in addition to his run-stuffing prowess. The Vikings' defensive line has missed him since he's been out, even though Armon Watts performed admirably as his replacement.

    The matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' prolific rushing attack this Sunday will be tough, but Pierce will provide a boost by clogging up the middle of the field, pushing the pocket, and helping the entire Vikings defense get prepared for an offense he knows quite well.

    Just as the Vikings lose one key piece of their defensive line for the season in Danielle Hunter, they get one back in Pierce. He'll rejoin Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, and Watts in an excellent defensive tackle rotation, which ideally will take some pressure off of Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum on the outside.

    The Vikings were without three key defensive pieces at Wednesday's practice in Griffen, Anthony Barr, and Cameron Dantzler. Griffen and Barr's absences were presumably veteran maintenance days, but Dantzler's status is worth keeping an eye on this week.

