Vikings Injury Report: Updates on Anthony Barr, Kenny Willekes Ahead of Chargers Game

It sounds like Barr has a chance to play despite not practicing at all so far this week.

Less than a month after returning from a significant knee injury, Anthony Barr put his body through the wringer in Baltimore, as he was one of several key Vikings defenders to play all 98 snaps in four quarters and overtime.

As a result, it wasn't a surprise to see that Barr didn't practice during Minnesota's walk-through on Wednesday. He's been getting days off since returning from the injury in Week 5, as the Vikings manage his workload during the week so he's not pushing the knee too hard.

But Barr was held out again during Thursday's practice, which creates some uncertainty regarding his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

"We're resting him and we'll see how it goes," co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said. "He's probably going to be dealing with some sort of rest throughout the rest of the season. That's probably going to be the norm. We're still waiting and seeing with him [for this week]. We'll see how tomorrow goes and then we'll take a look at it."

Barr figures to practice on Friday in some capacity, and the Vikings will see how he looks at that session. He could be cleared, he could be ruled out, or it could be something that comes down to pregame warmups in Los Angeles.

If Barr can't play on Sunday, Nick Vigil would get the start and Blake Lynch would presumably see his first snaps since Week 4, which was the last game the Vikings played without Barr.

Also not practicing on Thursday for the Vikings were defensive linemen Michael Pierce and Kenny Willekes.

Pierce is highly unlikely to play on Sunday and his status for the following week against the Packers is up in the air as well, as his recovery from an elbow injury hasn't gone as smoothly as the Vikings hoped.

Willekes popped up on the Thursday injury report with an illness, so hopefully that's just a minor thing.

Cameron Dantzler, Harrison Hand, and Oli Udoh were upgraded from limited on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday.

The final injury report with game designations will be released early tomorrow afternoon.

