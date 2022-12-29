Vikings Injury Updates: Irv Smith Jr, Ty Chandler, Garrett Bradbury, James Lynch

Various injury updates as the Vikings head into the final two weeks of the regular season.

With the Vikings heading into the penultimate game of the regular season on Sunday in Green Bay, let's run through some notable injury updates.

DT James Lynch

The Vikings' rotational defensive tackle will miss the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder injury, according to multiple reports. He's not going on injured reserve and will aim to be ready for the wild card round of the playoffs, but he won't play against the Packers or Bears.

That should mean more Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo behind starters Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson, with the possibility that Ross Blacklock is active for the first time in a few weeks.

TE Irv Smith Jr.

Smith was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He's been out since the start of November with a high ankle sprain, but he's getting close to returning to action. This move opens a 21-day window in which he can be activated. It'll be very interesting to see what Smith's role looks like if he does end up playing this season. He obviously won't supplant T.J. Hockenson as the team's top tight end, but he could push Johnny Mundt for snaps as the No. 2.

RB Ty Chandler

Chandler was activated from IR. The rookie running back could be back in action on special teams against the Packers.

C Garrett Bradbury

The Vikings' starting center missed the first practice of the week as he continues to deal with a lower back injury. It's possible he could return as soon as Sunday, but the focus will likely be on getting Bradbury back for the postseason. Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that Bradbury "continues to trend upward and we’ll see how he does throughout the week," which isn't much of a concrete update. Austin Schlottmann has started each of the last three games.

CB Akayleb Evans

The Vikings' rookie corner went on IR a few weeks ago after suffering his second concussion of the season. He has to miss at least one more game, but Chris Tomasson has reported that Evans is expected to play again this season. We'll see when that might happen and what his role may look like.

CB Cameron Dantzler

Dantzler (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but that doesn't mean he'll start over Duke Shelley in Green Bay. Shelley has seized the opportunity that came to him because of injuries to Dantzler, Evans, and Andrew Booth Jr., playing well for much of the last two months.

"I think Duke’s played really well," O'Connell said. "I also think Cam’s done some good things this year. So as we get Cam healthy and get him back rolling and give him some practices under his belt where he can feel good, I just feel good about the depth at that spot now. ... We feel a little bit less stressed knowing we can get both of those guys a lot of work, and you’re going to need everybody on your roster as we push forward, so we’ll let that thing play out."

LG Ezra Cleveland

Cleveland was limited in Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury.

