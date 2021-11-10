Vikings Injury Updates on Michael Pierce, Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings never placed defensive tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve after he suffered an elbow injury in practice at the end of September and then aggravated it playing that weekend against the Browns. Presumably, they didn't realize the significance of the injury and expected Pierce to be able to return sooner rather than later.

It's been over five weeks since then and that decision hasn't aged well. Pierce has missed four games in a row and "still has a ways to go before playing," according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson. The injury just doesn't seem to be recovering like the Vikings had hoped, and you have to wonder if surgery is on the table at this point.

It wasn't surprising that Pierce missed the final two games before the Vikings' Week 7 bye. But GM Rick Spielman, speaking to reporters during the bye week, said he expected Pierce to be back for Week 8 against the Cowboys. That didn't happen, and now it's unclear when the big nose tackle will return — or if there's a chance his season could be over.

Pierce wasn't practicing on Wednesday and, as Wolfson tweeted, seems highly unlikely to play against the Chargers this Sunday.

It's an unfortunate situation for Pierce, who missed all of last season after opting out and was off to a strong start to the 2021 campaign.

In other injury news, the Vikings can get cornerback Patrick Peterson off of IR as soon as next Sunday against the Packers. Mike Zimmer said he's been told Peterson is doing well, but that you can't be sure if a player will be ready until they're back at practice and can be evaluated.

“Well, what they told me is he’s doing really well and they anticipate him playing. But we said that about Michael Pierce too and [Danielle] Hunter and other guys. You just have to wait and see where they're at. Until we see him run full speed and cover guys, you don't know.”

Zimmer also said he thinks Bashaud Breeland will be good to go this weekend after getting hurt in Baltimore. Breeland was listed as having a groin injury, but also had visible blood on his shin. Kris Boyd came into the game and played for the rest of the afternoon.

Breeland was practicing on Wednesday. Other than Pierce, the only key player not practicing was LB Anthony Barr. The Vikings have been managing Barr's workload since he returned from a knee injury. After playing 98 snaps against the Ravens, it makes sense that Barr would get the day off.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.