Vikings Interview Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh For Head Coaching Vacancy

The Michigan coach has been rumored to be interested in a return to the NFL.

There's a new contender in the Vikings' head coaching search. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is interviewing with the Vikings, according to Pro Football Talk.

There's a connection with Harbaugh and new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. When Adofo-Mensah joined the 49ers organization in 2013, Harbaugh was the team's head coach. After two seasons working together, Harbaugh left to take the Michigan job.

Harbaugh has a history of success at both the NFL and college levels. The former NFL quarterback coached at Stanford from 2007-10, leading Andrew Luck and company to a 12-1 season in 2010. He then took over as the 49ers' head coach, leading San Francisco to NFC championship game appearances in three consecutive seasons. In 2012, they narrowly lost to the Ravens in the Super Bowl.

After his first season without a playoff appearance in 2014, Harbaugh became the head coach at his alma mater, Michigan. He won 10 games in three of his first four seasons, but struggled to beat Ohio State and get over the hump. In 2021, the Wolverines beat OSU and made it to the College Football Playoff for the first time, losing to Georgia in the semifinals.

Harbaugh has had success everywhere he's gone, from Stanford to the 49ers to Michigan. He has a relationship with Adofo-Mensah from their two seasons working together in SF. He's an innovative offensive coach. It's not difficult to understand the appeal from the Vikings' perspective.

However, Harbaugh also faced criticism late in his 49ers tenure for the way he treated players. So those are questions he'd have to answer in the interview.

Harbaugh becomes the 10th person to interview for the Vikings' vacancy. They interviewed Giants DC Patrick Graham on Saturday. DeMeco Ryans, Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, Todd Bowles, and Jonathan Gannon are also in the running.

A decision could be coming as soon as this week.

