Vikings-Jaguars Injury Report: Updates on Ezra Cleveland, Irv Smith Jr., DJ Wonnum

The Vikings will be without two starters against Jacksonville but will get one back from injury.

After missing two games with an ankle injury, Vikings rookie Ezra Cleveland is back and will start at right guard against the Jaguars this week. It'll be the fifth start of the season for the second-round pick from Boise State, who Mike Zimmer said is "all systems go" after avoiding any setbacks this week.

Veteran Brett Jones filled in admirably for the Vikings at right guard and will remain their top backup on the interior going forward, but Cleveland gives them a lot more athleticism at the right guard spot. Minnesota wants to continue evaluating him over the final five games of the season as they determine what position Cleveland should play in 2021.

The Vikings will be without a pair of starters against the Jaguars: TE Irv Smith Jr. and DE D.J. Wonnum. Smith is missing his second straight game with a back injury and will have missed three of the past four after also dealing with a groin injury last month. Wonnum (back/ankle) will miss his first game since debuting in Week 2.

Smith's absence means Kyle Rudolph should continue to have an important role in the passing game. Tyler Conklin and Brandon Dillon will again serve as the No. 2 and 3 tight ends, respectively.

With Wonnum out, the Vikings lose their most productive edge rusher since the bye week. They'll turn to either Jordan Brailford or Eddie Yarbrough to replace him in the rotation at defensive end behind Ifeadi Odenigbo, Jalyn Holmes, and Hercules Mata'afa.

Adam Thielen was activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list at the beginning of the week and will play. Dalvin Cook will also play despite not being at 100 percent. We'll see if the Vikings look to limit his touches on Sunday, particularly if they get out to a big lead.

For the Jaguars, top wide receiver D.J. Chark returns after missing two games. Nose tackle DaVon Hamilton and cornerback Sidney Jones IV are among five players out for Jacksonville, while starting S Jarron Wilson and RT Jawaan Taylor are among three listed as questionable.

First-round pick CJ Henderson and top pass-rusher Josh Allen are on IR for the Jaguars, who are fairly depleted on defense right now.

Here's the full injury report:

