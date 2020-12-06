Vikings-Jaguars Predictions, Picks: Who Wins in Week 13?

The Vikings head into Week 13 needing to take care of business against an inferior opponent in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Jaguars have lost ten games in a row and are depleted on defense, but they do have the pieces on offense to put up some points and make things interesting.

For Minnesota, this game is all about starting fast and not letting up. If the Vikings play up to their ability on both sides of the ball, this game shouldn't be close. But if they let Mike Glennon and the Jaguars hang around, there's always the possibility of something going horribly wrong.

Let's start with my prediction and then see what the national experts think.

Will's pick: Vikings 31, Jaguars 23

On paper, the Vikings are much better than the Jaguars and could win by a lot. But they've only blown one team out all year and that was the Lions, who are so bad they fired their coach not long after. Plus, Jacksonville hung with the Packers and Browns in recent weeks before ultimately losing. I think they can keep things close by getting a solid game from Mike Glennon and leaning heavily on James Robinson, but the Vikings shouldn't have much trouble putting up points. It's also a must-win game for the Vikings, so they won't take it lightly.

Last week's pick: Panthers 27, Vikings 24. Season record: 4-7

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 28, Jaguars 20

The Jaguars defense has been more competitive in recent weeks despite cascading injuries. Mike Glennon is coming off the best game by a Jaguars quarterback all season. That's why I'd guess that Vikings fans will sweat this one out more than they'd like before completing an impressive journey back to .500.

Mike Florio, PFT: Vikings 31, Jaguars 23

The postseason continues to be a longshot for the Vikings, and it drops to an impossibility if they stumble against the Jaguars.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Vikings 31, Jaguars 10

The Vikings are clinging to slim playoff hopes, while the Jaguars are just getting ready for next year's draft. This should be an easy win for Minnesota.

Courtney Cronin, ESPN Vikings Reporter: Vikings 31, Jaguars 20

What to watch for: With 82 receiving yards against Jacksonville, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson would become just the fifth rookie to reach 1,000 receiving yards in the first 12 games of his career during the Super Bowl era. Jefferson leads all rookies with 918 receiving yards and ranks second in receptions (52) and touchdown catches (six).

Mike DiRocco, ESPN Jaguars Reporter: Vikings 30, Jaguars 21

Bold prediction: Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph will have two touchdown catches. The Jaguars, Jets and Chargers have all given up a league-high nine TD catches to tight ends. Rudolph has just one this season and is coming off season highs in catches (seven) and yards (68) against Carolina.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Vikings 31, Jaguars 17

The Jaguars are playing out the string, while the Vikings are still alive. Jacksonville is 1-3 in Minnesota and has been outscored 103-38 in the three losses. This one will be lopsided as well. The Vikings will move the ball against a banged-up Jaguars defense, and the Jaguars won't keep up. Vikings big.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Vikings 34, Jaguars 27

This one seems so easy. Too easy. Way too easy, like that Bills game in 2018. You know, the one where the Vikings lost as a 17-point favorite. The Vikings won’t lose, but let’s assume they’ll struggle more than they should, give up a late fourth-down conversion or two and survive a one-score game.

Sam Farmer, LA Times: Vikings 28, Jaguars 21

Despite record, the Jaguars have played some teams tough. The Vikings have come around, however, and have won four of five. They should handle business before heading to Tampa next week.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 31, Jaguars 14

The Vikings had two fluky fumbles go for touchdowns against them against the Panthers, making the game much closer than it should have been. The Jaguars simply cannot stop the Vikings principal playmakers for Kirk Cousins, led by Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson. The Vikings defense is containing much better with their zone defense to stop any threat of a Mike Glennon comeback.

