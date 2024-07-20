Vikings' J.J. McCarthy jumps in water at 3M Open's 18th hole
In honor of the 3M Open coming to town this week, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy took a plunge in the water at the TPC Twin Cities' 18th hole on Friday. The video was posted on Instagram by media personality and former Gophers golfer Emma Carpenter.
The 3M Open in Blaine is the PGA Tour's only regular stop in Minnesota. The field for this week's tournament includes Justin Rose, Tony Finau, and other big names in the golf world.
McCarthy is enjoying some final time off before reporting to TCO Performance Center in Eagan with the rest of the Vikings' rookies on Sunday. The first practice of training camp will take place on Wednesday — and the first one open to the public is next Saturday, the 27th.
McCarthy, the highest-drafted quarterback in Vikings history, recently signed his four-year rookie contract.
