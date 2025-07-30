Inside The Vikings

Vikings' J.J. McCarthy on Max Brosmer’s whiskey song: 'He can sing'

Brosmer can apparently sling a pass and sing a tune.

Max Brosmer (12) throwing at Vikings offseason workouts
Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer doesn't just have an exceptional throwing arm, one good enough to get him to the NFL. As revealed by Vikings starter J.J. McCarthy, Brosmer also has an ability to sing a tune.

Talking to the media on Wednesday from the team's training camp, McCarthy praised the former Gophers QB as "super detail oriented" and an "awesome human being," adding, "He can sing pretty well too."

"He's got a song out there Old Jack Daniels, check it out," continued McCarthy.

Well, a quick google search leads to Brosmer's YouTube channel, which features a lone track with the aforementioned title, presumably sung by Brosmer himself. As far as athlete's songs go, it's not bad for a song about the famous whiskey brand.

The song features interesting lyrics: "I got damn good proof that I'm of age, check my ID, check the date. I'm 23, I was born in '98. It's real I promise," and "Old Jack Daniels is the perfect friend, and a damn good wingman on weekends. He always makes the girls look like perfect 10s."

The video had just over 6,000 views at the time of publication, but that is certain to jump with the helpful push from McCarthy.

While it won't set the charts on fire, now we all know that Brosmer isn't a one-trick quarterback.

