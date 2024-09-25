Vikings' Jonathan Greenard named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his three-sack game against the Texans, the league announced on Wednesday.
Greenard roasted his old team in Sunday's 34-7 win at U.S. Bank Stadium. He drew a holding call on a rookie tight end on the first play of the game — a matchup he viewed as disrespectful — and then racked up three sacks, the first one coming when he ran over that same rookie TE.
It's been an outstanding start to the season for Greenard, the 27-year-old who signed with the Vikings this offseason after a breakout year with Houston. Through three weeks, his 17 pressures (per PFF) are tied for fifth-most in the league, and he's tied with Pat Jones II for the Vikings' team lead with four sacks. Greenard has had at least five pressures in all three games.
This is the first player of the week award for a Vikings defense that has been the league's best so far. Brian Flores' group ranks first in defensive DVOA, second in points allowed, and third in opponent EPA per play. Andrew Van Ginkel could've won the award after Week 1, but it went to the Bears' Tyrique Stevenson instead. Blake Cashman had a strong argument after Week 2, but Atlanta's Jessie Bates got the nod.
The Vikings had three players win NFC DPOW last year under Flores: Jordan Hicks in Week 6, Camryn Bynum in Week 7, and Ivan Pace Jr. in Week 14. Something tells me Greenard's award won't be the last for this defense in 2024.