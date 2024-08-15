Vikings' Jordan Addison not expected to miss 'any extended time'
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday that wide receiver Jordan Addison's ankle injury suffered during Wednesday's joint practice with the Cleveland Browns is not severe.
"I don't see him missing any extended time," O'Connell told reporters in Cleveland.
Although O'Connell didn't expound on what is considered "extended time," it's still positive news for the Vikings considering he was carted off the practice field Wednesday after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury. Addison was a breakout rookie for the Vikings last season, catching 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The update on Addison is a needed break for a Vikings team that's had more than its fair share of heartbreak and injuries already this training camp and preseason.
Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was tragically killed in a three-vehicle crash in early July, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL, cornerback Shaq Griffin has been battling a leg injury, tight end T.J. Hockenson is expected to miss the start of the season as he recovers from a torn MCL suffered at the end of last year, and rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was ruled out for the season after undergoing a full meniscus repair after a strong preseason debut.
In addition to the update on Addison, O'Connell said linebacker Blake Cashman injured a finger during Wednesday's practice that required surgery. He's expected to return as soon as stitches heal.