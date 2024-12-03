Vikings' Jordan Addison pleads not guilty to DUI charges
Second-year Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles County Court on Tuesday to two misdemeanor DUI charges from his July 12 arrest, according to a social media post from Star Tribune's Ben Goessling.
Goessling also reported that there is a pre-trial conference hearing scheduled for Jan. 9. This likely confirms that Addison will finish out the 2024-25 season before receiving a final sentence.
In August, Addison was charged with two misdemeanors following his July 12 arrest in Los Angeles on suspicion of DUI. He was found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, obstructing lanes of highway traffic near Los Angeles International Airport before being charged with "driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with blood-alcohol content over California’s legal limit of .08 percent."
From a football standpoint, he has dealt with some injuries this season, but in 10 games Addison has reeled in 36 catches for 575 yards and four touchdowns. Minnesota is 10-2 and an extended absence from a player of Addison's caliber could seriously impact their offensive chemistry.
This news likely will lead to Addison receiving a stronger sentence, but he will not be suspended until next season and he will now be able to remain on the field throughout the rest of the season with the Vikings.