Vikings' Kevin O'Connell named NFL's Coach of the Year

O'Connell revived the career of journeyman QB Sam Darnold and led Minnesota to a 14-3 regular season.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild-card game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 13, 2025.
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell was named the NFL's Coach of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans Thursday night. O'Connell led his Vikings to unexpected heights and an NFC playoff appearance in 2024.

O'Connell was heavily credited with helping quarterback Sam Darnold revive his NFL career with the Vikings. Darnold, a former top pick who had become a journeyman, thrived in O'Connell's offense, setting career bests in passing yards (4,319), passing touchdowns (35) and completion percentage (66.2%). That tandem led an oftentimes dynamic Vikings offense that put together a 14-3 regular season and came one win away from winning an NFC North division title.

O'Connell has already put together quite the resume in just three seasons as a head coach with Minnesota. This season marked the second 13-win campaign in three years, and he holds a 34-17 regular-season record in those three seasons.

The Vikings are in good hands with O'Connell, who beat out Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid as Coach of the Year.

