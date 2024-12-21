Vikings legend Adrian Peterson facing warrants for arrest in Texas
Vikings all-time leading rusher Adrian Peterson is facing two warrants for his arrest in Texas, according to according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. The situation stems from his alleged failure to appear in court for two different child support cases.
Peterson, now 39 years old, made more than $100 million in his 16-year NFL career and he's considered one of the best running backs in the league's history. The warrants were issued this week in Fort Bend County, Texas, near his adopted home where he was also ordered to turn over assets to pay a debt of more than $10 million.
“The current legal case is related to a misunderstanding regarding Adrian’s court appearances as it relates to child support, and he is actively working with his legal team to resolve this matter as quickly as possible,” Peterson's publicist told Schrotenboer.
Peterson has been facing financial trouble since he last played football in 2021. Court records list women from Minnesota as the custodial parents in both pending child support cases.
