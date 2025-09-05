Vikings legend Randy Moss completes cancer treatment
Vikings legend Randy Moss celebrated a big milestone on his path to recovery having completed his cancer treatment on Thursday. Moss, 48, rang the bell at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In December, Moss revealed that cancer had been found in the his bile duct. He took time off from his TV duties at ESPN to undergo treatment, but made a surprising and emotional return during the Super Bowl.
It was announced in July that the Hall of Famer would be returning to Sunday NFL Countdown this season as a regular full-time contributor.
"I want to thank everybody at this hospital for welcoming me to be a part of their family," Moss told the hospital staff on the final day of his treatment.
Moss was part of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders' support group as the Colorado head coach dealt with his own cancer battle.
Beginning his career in Minnesota in 1998, Moss would go on to become one of the greatest receivers in NFL history. Over his 14-year career, he caught 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. Moss was a six-time Pro Bowler and named to four All-Pro teams in his career. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame as part of the 2018 Class.