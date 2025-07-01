Vikings legend Randy Moss to return to 'Sunday NFL Countdown' this season
Vikings legend Randy Moss will return to ESPN airwaves this fall after being forced to miss the final two months of the 2025 NFL season due to a cancer diagnosis. Moss will return to his regular full-time role on "Sunday NFL Countdown," according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.
Moss revealed he had received a cancer diagnosis on a live Instagram video in December. The Hall of Famer spent six days in the hospital following a surgery to treat the cancer found in the bile duct between his pancreas and liver.
In February, Moss returned to his analyst duties, joining his ESPN coworkers at the Super Bowl. Upon his return, he was surprised with a "welcome back" video featuring messages from Tom Brady, Justin Jefferson, Kevin Garnett, Daunte Culpepper, and many others.
Widely considered one of the greatest receivers in NFL history, Moss was drafted by the Vikings in 1998 with the No. 21 pick. He was named first-team All-Pro three times and earned five trips to the Pro Bowl in his first six seasons with the Vikings. Moss also played for the Raiders, Patriots, Titans and 49ers during his illustrious career, retiring following the 2012 season. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.