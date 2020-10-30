Vikings LB Todd Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19

Vikings linebacker Todd Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report that the Vikings had a player test positive for the coronavirus.

Tomasson's tweet says that rookie linebacker Troy Dye will replace Davis as the Vikings' third linebacker when they're in base defense. Dye, who has been out since Week 2 with a foot injury, has been designated for activation from injured reserve but has not been actually activated yet. Presumably that's coming later today or tomorrow if he's playing on Sunday.

Davis becomes the second Vikings player added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, joining rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler. It's unclear whether or not Dantzler tested positive or was exposed to the virus.

It's also unclear if, or how, Davis testing positive will affect the Vikings. The team will use contract tracing to see who has been in close proximity with him recently, and everyone involved in practices will continue to be tested daily as usual. For now, it doesn't appear that this will affect the Vikings' game in Green Bay at noon central time on Sunday.

Davis signed with the Vikings in September after Anthony Barr went down with a season-ending injury. The veteran had spent the previous six seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Davis had seen his role with the Vikings gradually increase over time. He played one defensive snap in Week 3, then eight in Week 4, then 11 in Week 5, and then a season-high 30 in the Vikings' last game against the Falcons.

Assuming Dye is activated and the game goes on as scheduled, the Vikings' five linebackers will be Eric Kendricks, Eric Wilson, Dye, Hardy Nickerson Jr., and Ryan Connelly.

This story will be updated with any additional details that may come out.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.