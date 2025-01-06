Vikings-Lions live score updates: Sunday Night Football for the No. 1 seed
It's almost time for one of the biggest regular season games in NFL history. And no, that's not hyperbole.
The stage is all set for the 14-2 Vikings and the 14-2 Lions to play for all the marbles here at Ford Field in Detroit. The winner of this game gets the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the conference, which means a first-round bye and home-field advantage beyond that. The loser falls to the No. 5 seed and has to go to Los Angeles next weekend to play the Rams in the first round, despite winning 14 games.
The way the NFL playoff format works has resulted in a regular season finale with unbelievable stakes between these two juggernaut division rivals, who can each reasonably make a case as the best team in the league. It's going to be quite the clash, full of playoff-like intensity and a playoff-like atmosphere. The loser won't be eliminated from Super Bowl contention, but it'll be a tough pill to swallow nonetheless.
When the Lions have the ball, it'll be a heavyweight fight between one of the league's elite offenses and one of its elite defenses. Detroit OC Ben Johnson is 3-0 in his matchups against Minnesota DC Brian Flores, but the Vikings have Blake Cashman in this game after being without him in the first meeting between these teams this year. Fourth down attempts and trick plays could loom large.
Vikings-Lions preview: Big questions, key matchups, and X factors
When the Vikings have the ball, it'll be Sam Darnold looking to cap off his incredible season with a 15th win in the biggest of circumstances. He's got plenty of weapons at his disposal, none more important than Justin Jefferson, who has feasted in all four games he's played at Ford Field in his career. The Lions' injury-depleted defense is strongest at the safety position (Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch) and does get linebacker Alex Anzalone back from IR tonight.
This should be an incredible one. Follow along for live updates below:
Live updates
Second quarter
13:10 — The Vikings' defense comes up with a massive stop. Andrew Van Ginkel had a huge hit for a TFL and Jonathan Greenard followed it up with a sack.
First quarter
0:00 — The Lions already have the ball back as the quarter comes to a close. Sam Darnold took a 17-yard sack and then missed T.J. Hockenson on third and long, so the Vikings punted again.
Lions 7, Vikings 0
1:43 — The Lions' offense is elite for a reason. After converting a fourth down, Jahmyr Gibbs races 25 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. It was always going to take plenty of points to win this game.
7:01 — After a couple first downs, the Vikings have to punt on their opening drive as well. They had a false start on the series. It's extremely loud in this building.
11:00 — The Vikings open the game with a big defensive stop. They gave up one third-down conversion but then got a Jonathan Greenard TFL to force a punt.