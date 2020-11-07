SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Vikings-Lions Saturday Roster Moves: Stafford Activated, Vikings Elevate Two

Will Ragatz

The Vikings and Lions have each made a handful of roster moves one day prior to their Week 9 showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The headliner is that Detroit activated QB Matthew Stafford from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was added to the list on Wednesday due to potential exposure discovered through contact tracing, but has tested negative all week. He'll still need one more negative test, but assuming he gets that, he'll be able to play against the Vikings.

That's huge news for the Lions, who would've had to turn to Chase Daniel or David Blough if Stafford was unavailable.

The Vikings made several moves as well. They elevated offensive lineman Brett Jones from the practice squad to the active roster, activated defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson as a COVID-19 replacement, and received a roster exemption for cornerback Holton Hill.

With Pat Elflein not yet activated from injured reserve, Jones will presumably be the backup center on Sunday.

Anderson is a former Bears UDFA from Bucknell who the Vikings added to their practice squad in late September. He'll add some depth up front behind Shamar Stephen, Jaleel Johnson, Armon Watts, and James Lynch. Anderson was activated as a COVID-19 replacement for linebacker Todd Davis, who is still on the reserve list after testing positive for the coronavirus eight days ago.

Lastly, I'm not sure what the roster exemption for Hill is about. He hasn't played since Week 4 with a foot injury, but the Vikings haven't added him to IR at any point. He's out for Sunday, along with fellow CBs Cam Dantzler and Mark Fields. Harrison Hand is questionable, so we'll know about his status when inactives are announced at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

