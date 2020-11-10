SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeGame DayNewsSkol Section+
Search

Vikings Place Long Snapper Austin Cutting on Reserve/COVID List, Activate LB Todd Davis

Will Ragatz

The good news: The Vikings activated linebacker Todd Davis from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after an 11-day stay.

The bad news: At the same time, they added long snapper Austin Cutting to the Reserve/COVID list, meaning they currently have a hole at that rarely-publicized-but-kinda-important spot.

However, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press has reported that Cutting is expected to be able to play on Monday night against the Bears. He was exposed to the virus as a potential close contact, but hasn't tested positive, similar to the situations with Cameron Dantzler and Matthew Stafford over the past couple weeks. He'll need five straight days of negative tests, which would clear him in plenty of time for the Vikings' game on Monday.

"Cutting has been quarantined, as is the protocol, but he's working out where he lives and fully expects to play Monday at Chicago," Tomasson tweeted.

It's unfortunate that Cutting can't practice this week, as he's coming off a poor game that featured a penalty and an off-target snap that resulted in a missed extra point. Cutting has just a 28.1 PFF grade this year and will need to improve to keep that job in 2021.

Davis wasn't just a close contact, he actually tested positive back on October 30th. But after 11 days, he's clearly symptom-free and has passed the testing protocols to be cleared for activation.

The Vikings' top two linebackers are set in stone as Eric Kendricks and Eric Wilson. But there's room for Davis to compete for snaps at the No. 3 spot with fourth-round rookie Troy Dye. Of the two, Davis is more experienced and arguably a better run defender, which the Vikings may see as valuable in their base 4-3 defense. Ryan Connelly and Hardy Nickerson Jr. are also on the roster as depth/special teams LBs.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Waive Ben Gedeon Due to Failed Physical, Place Holton Hill on IR

Vikings roster moves: Ben Gedeon waived, Holton Hill to injured reserve.

Will Ragatz

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Keep Rising

The Vikings are making some moves in the national power ranks after two straight wins.

Will Ragatz

Jaguars Poach Kicker Chase McLaughlin Off Vikings' Practice Squad

The Vikings no longer have a backup kicker.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Open as 2.5-Point Favorites Against Bears in Week 10

The Vikings will take their two-game winning streak to Soldier Field for Monday Night Football.

Will Ragatz

Everson Griffen, Adrian Peterson Have Quiet Days in Return to Minnesota

Neither of the former Vikings greats did much to impact the game in the Lions' loss.

Will Ragatz

Dalvin Cook, Vikings Roll Over Lions For Second Straight Victory

The Vikings blew out Detroit to pick up their first home victory of 2020 and move to 3-5 on the year.

Will Ragatz

Vikings vs. Lions Live Score Updates

Follow along here for live updates for the Vikings and Lions from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Will Ragatz

How to Watch Vikings vs Lions: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

The Vikings and Lions are set for battle at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 9. Here's how to watch.

Will Ragatz

Week 9 NFL Picks: Buccaneers Over Saints, Bills Beat Seahawks

Will Ragatz's picks for every game in the Week 9 NFL slate.

Will Ragatz

Vikings-Lions Preview: Inside Scoop From Detroit

We asked five questions to John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated's All Lions.

Will Ragatz