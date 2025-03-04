Inside The Vikings

Vikings look to son of college football head coach to replace Grant Udinski

The 31-year-old is a former college quarterback and the son of a head coach.

Joe Nelson

Jordan Traylor
Jordan Traylor / Credit: New Orleans Saints
In this story:

After losing 29-year-old Grant Udinski to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Minnesota Vikings have replaced the now-former assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach with 31-year-old Jordan Traylor, according to Ian Rapoport.

Traylor, a former Texas A&M quarterback and the son of University of Texas-San Antonio head football coach Jeff Traylor, has spent the past six seasons on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff.

He joined the Saints in 2019 after working at the University of Arkansas in 2018, and at the University of Texas in 2016 and 2017.

With New Orleans, Traylor climbed the ladder, going scouting assistant for two years to defensive assistant for two years and then offensive assistant for the past two years.

Traylor takes the role previously occupied by Udinski, who was hired to be the offensive coordinator under new head coach Liam Coen in Jacksonville.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/News