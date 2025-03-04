Vikings look to son of college football head coach to replace Grant Udinski
After losing 29-year-old Grant Udinski to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Minnesota Vikings have replaced the now-former assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach with 31-year-old Jordan Traylor, according to Ian Rapoport.
Traylor, a former Texas A&M quarterback and the son of University of Texas-San Antonio head football coach Jeff Traylor, has spent the past six seasons on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff.
He joined the Saints in 2019 after working at the University of Arkansas in 2018, and at the University of Texas in 2016 and 2017.
With New Orleans, Traylor climbed the ladder, going scouting assistant for two years to defensive assistant for two years and then offensive assistant for the past two years.
Traylor takes the role previously occupied by Udinski, who was hired to be the offensive coordinator under new head coach Liam Coen in Jacksonville.