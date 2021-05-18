Vikings Lose Kelly Kleine to Broncos, Promote Three Women in Front Office

In a historic move on Monday, George Paton and the Denver Broncos hired longtime Vikings staffer Kelly Kleine to be their Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the GM.

Kleine is believed to be the highest ranking woman in scouting in NFL history.

Kleine arrived in Minnesota a decade ago as a PR intern, quickly got her foot in the door on the scouting side, and worked her way up the ladder through talent and dedication. She most recently was the team's Manager of Player Personnel in addition to being a college scout in the midwest. Kleine is now reunited with Paton, who had been with the Vikings for 15 years prior to being hired as Denver's GM this offseason.

"Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we're fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos," Paton said in a statement. "Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar."

Kleine had a major role in the Vikings' front office in terms of college and pro scouting, overseeing NFL draft operations, and much more. She'll have even more on her plate in Denver.

Kleine will be the primary liaison for the team's football operations while also holding significant responsibilities in both pro and college scouting. Kleine should be a key piece of the team's front office, as she will be involved with player evaluation, day-to-day football administration and preparation for the NFL Draft and free agency. Kleine will report directly to Paton and will oversee the Broncos' video and equipment departments.

This is a huge and well-deserved step for Kleine, who is on track to potentially become the first female GM in NFL history someday. However, it's a big loss for the Vikings.

After losing Kleine, the Vikings are continuing to be progressive in their scouting department by promoting three women, per SI's Albert Breer.

Taylor Young is being promoted from Football Administration Coordinator to Manager of Football Administration, making her the No. 2 behind Executive VP of Football Ops Rob Brzezinski. Kaitlin Zarecki is being promoted from Executive Asst. to the GM to Kleine's old job as Manager of Player Personnel/Special Asst. to the GM. And lastly, scouting intern Caroline DeFelice has been hired in a full-time role as a player personnel assistant.

