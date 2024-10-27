Vikings' next opponent might be facing a difficult QB decision
The Vikings' next opponent might have a difficult quarterback decision on its hands this week.
The Indianapolis Colts, who will visit U.S. Bank Stadium next weekend for a primetime matchup, lost 23-20 to the Texans on Sunday to fall to 4-4. This was the final statline for QB Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft: 10 of 32, 175 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 45 rushing yards. That's a completion percentage of 31.3. At one point, he was 2 for 15 passing.
Richardson is just the second player since 1991 to have ten or fewer completions on at least 32 attempts, joining Andy Dalton in 2014.
For the season, Richardson's completion percentage — which was already sub-50 percent coming into this week's game — is down to 44.4 percent. The last QB to finish the season with a percentage that low on at least 100 attempts was Josh Freeman in 2013 (Vikings fans will remember his infamous 20 of 53 game against the Giants on Monday Night Football).
The Colts dropped a couple passes on Sunday, but Richardson's inefficiency is presumably becoming a real concern for the franchise. They might have a tough decision to make regarding who starts against the Vikings; veteran backup Joe Flacco has completed 65.7 percent of his attempts for 716 yards, 7 TDs, and 1 INT this year in three games (two starts) when Richardson was hurt.
The argument for sticking with Richardson is that he's still just 22 years old, was supposed to be the future of the franchise, and continues to flash his upside at times. He's got a cannon for an arm and a rare combination of size and athleticism at the QB position, so the Colts may not want to give on him just yet.
On the other hand, how long can they keep playing a guy who is struggling so much just to complete passes? The Colts are just two games back of the Texans in the AFC South and in the hunt for a wild card spot, so they have to think about winning games in the present. Flacco might give them a better chance to do that.
We'll see what decision head coach Shane Steichen makes this week. At the moment, the Vikings are 6.5-point home favorites for next Sunday's game.