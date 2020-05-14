InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Win the NFC North in NFL.com's Simulations of 2020 Season

Will Ragatz

If you simulate the upcoming 2020 NFL season 100,000 times, the Vikings come out as winners of the NFC North. At least, according to one model.

NFL.com analytics expert Cynthia Frelund's simulations use the "specific contextual data" of every single matchup, and she simulates each game 100,000 times to get the most accurate results.

In Frelund's 2020 early 2020 simulations, the Vikings average 9.0 wins, which is enough to win the division. The Packers are just behind at 8.8 wins, the Bears are at 7.9, and the Lions are down at 6.0 wins.

"The Minnesota Vikings made the most selections in the NFL Draft since it became a seven-round event in 1994, with 15 picks," Frelund said. "My model rates all of their offseason moves very highly."

Frelund's date is right on line with the Vegas projections, which also have the Vikings at a consensus of nine wins as their over/under total.

A different recent simulation isn't quite as high on the Vikings, as it has them coming in second to the Packers in the division. Pro Football Focus simulated the season 10,000 times "with the help of our PFF Elo rating system, our grades and some market data."

PFF's math projects the Vikings to win 8.4 games, which is narrowly behind the Packers at 8.7. Interestingly, they project the NFC North to be a tight, four-team race, as both the Bears and Lions aren't too far behind at 7.4 projected wins apiece.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adrian Peterson Ranks No. 35 on PFF's Top 101 Players of the 2010s

The former MVP running back is the first Vikings player to appear on PFF's list of the best players of the decade.

Will Ragatz

The Top 10 Defensive Rookies The Vikings Will Face in 2020

The Vikings' offense will have to account for these first-year players throughout the 2020 regular season.

Will Ragatz

More Notes on Vikings Schedule: Rest Differential, Travel Miles

Thanks to Brian Burke of ESPN, we have a few logistical notes on the Vikings' 2020 schedule.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Roster, Depth Chart Projection 1.0: Offense

Which offensive players will make the Vikings' 53-man roster? We've got all of the preview content you need right he

Will Ragatz

Why The Vikings Aren't Going to Sign Former Saints Guard Larry Warford

Rumors about the Vikings signing Larry Warford don't make any sense for a number of reasons.

Will Ragatz

by

Number64

How Many Games are the Vikings Projected to Win in 2020?

Checking in on the latest over/under win totals for the Vikings from the sportsbooks in Vegas.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Interior Offensive Line Preview: Can Garrett Bradbury Make a Leap?

The Vikings are looking from improvements from their second-year center and will have open competition at both guard spots.

Will Ragatz

The Top 10 Offensive Rookies the Vikings Will Face in 2020

These young players will present problems for the Vikings' defense throughout the 2020 regular season.

Will Ragatz

The History of the Minnesota Vikings Playing on Christmas Day

In honor of the Vikings-Saints matchup this Christmas, let's look back at the three other times Minnesota has played on the holiday.

Will Ragatz

Early Game-By-Game Record Prediction for the 2020 Vikings

After the release of the Vikings' regular season schedule, let's go through and make some early win-loss predictions.

Will Ragatz