Vikings Notes: Classic Games Airing, Thielen Donates to Fight Against Coronavirus

Let's get to a couple of Thursday's biggest Vikings-centric notes.

Two classic games airing on national TV Thursday night

If you're missing football (and sports in general), you've got two options for old Vikings games to watch on Thursday night.

At 6 p.m. central time, NBC Sports Network is airing the 2010 Week 7 Vikings-Packers game at Lambeau Field. It was an outstanding Sunday Night Football matchup that features Vikings touchdowns from Percy Harvin, Adrian Peterson, and Randy Moss. Brett Favre and Moss only connected for two touchdowns that season, but one of them came in Green Bay.

Then, starting at 7 p.m. central, FS1 is airing the Vikings-Saints divisional round thriller from January 2018, better known as the Minneapolis Miracle game. That one never gets old and is always worth tuning in for.

Adam Thielen steps up with big donation during COVID-19 crisis

The Vikings announced on Thursday that Adam Thielen's foundation is donating $75,000 to three organizations – The Salvation Army North, M Health Fairview, and MN Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus – to "help youth and their families during this difficult time continue to reach their full potential." The foundation had previously donated $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland, bringing their total contributions to $100,000.

Thielen's foundation is also partnering with KFAN and iHeart Radio-Minneapolis to host a radiothon for COVID-19 relief on April 9th.

"This community continues to amaze us with the support we give one another," Thielen said, per the Vikings' official release. "Throughout this radiothon, our hope is that we can make a greater impact together during this difficult time and also provide some entertainment relief throughout the day. We are all in this together, and supporting one another is needed now more than ever."

From 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 9th, KFAN programming will feature Thielen as well as call-ins from other Minnesota sports and community figures. Donations to www.thielenfoundation.org/COVID will be split evenly between the four aforementioned charities and will support Minnesota children and families in need.

