SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeGame DayNewsSkol Section+
Search

Vikings Notes: Elflein Claimed by Jets, Samia to COVID List, Dillon Elevated

Will Ragatz

Pat Elflein's stay on waivers didn't last long, as he was claimed by the team with the top spot on the waiver priority: the 0-9 New York Jets.

The former Vikings center and guard was released by the team on Saturday, just one day after being activated from injured reserve. He'll get a chance to go northeast and compete for a starting spot, although Jets guards Greg Van Roten and Alex Lewis have played fairly well thus far.

At the very least, Elflein will be there as depth and will try to impress the coaching staff during practices. He's a free agent after this season, so this will serve as an audition for the Jets to re-sign him in 2021.

Elflein was supposed to be a centerpiece of the Vikings' offensive line for years when they selected him in the third round in 2017, but it didn't work out for him in Minnesota. After a strong rookie year, he struggled with injuries and was never able to be consistently reliable in pass protection. Perhaps a fresh start will rejuvenate Elflein's career.

Samia placed on COVID-19 list, Dillon elevated as replacement

The Vikings officially placed guard Dru Samia on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. It was reported on Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Luckily for the Vikings, no other players were flagged as "high-risk" during the team's contact tracing process. The only person affected is assistant offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, who didn't travel with the team to Chicago.

Because they placed Samia on the COVID list, the Vikings were able to activate a player as a COVID-19 replacement. They chose tight end Brandon Dillon, who was going to be elevated to the active roster anyways. This just saves one of those standard elevations, since each practice squad player is limited to two.

With Irv Smith Jr. out, Dillon will be the Vikings' No. 3 tight end behind Kyle Rudolph and Tyler Conklin. He'll play on special teams and a handful of snaps on offense, but would see an expanded role if either Rudolph or Conklin had to leave the game. Dillon, a 2019 UDFA from tiny Marian University in Indianapolis, was highly impressive during training camp and the preseason last year.

The other practice squad player who was elevated to the active roster is offensive lineman Brett Jones, who will serve as depth on the interior. With Elflein gone and Samia unavailable, Jones and Oli Udoh are the team's only backups who can play guard. Jones is also the backup center.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch Vikings at Bears on MNF: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Vikings-Bears showdown on Monday Night Football.

Will Ragatz

Vikings-Bears Predictions, Picks: Who Wins on MNF?

Will the Vikings overcome their Soldier Field woes? Or will the Bears maintain their recent dominance in this rivalry?

Will Ragatz

Monday Night is a Must-Win Game For Vikings' Playoff Hopes

The Vikings didn't get any help in the playoff race on Sunday. They need to beat the Bears to stay alive.

Will Ragatz

Three Key Questions That Will Determine Bears-Vikings

There are a ton of interesting storylines heading into this game on Monday Night Football.

Will Ragatz

Irv Smith Jr. Out For Vikings Against Bears, Cameron Dantzler Questionable

The final injury report for Vikings-Bears on Monday Night Football is right here.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Guard Dru Samia Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Vikings will use contact tracing to determine who was in close contact with Samia recently.

Will Ragatz

Week 10 Viewing Guide For Vikings Fans: Who to Root For on Sunday

These are the games you should be watching and who you should be rooting for on NFL Sunday.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Release Guard Pat Elflein

In a surprising turn of events, the Vikings have released Elflein right after activating him from IR.

Will Ragatz

Week 10 NFL Picks: Cardinals Beat Bills, Bengals Upset Steelers

Will Ragatz's predictions for every single game in the Week 10 NFL slate.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Activate Pat Elflein From Injured Reserve

The former Ohio State guard had been out since Week 1 with a hand injury.

Will Ragatz