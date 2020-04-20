InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Notes: Wilfs Raise Over $5 Million for COVID-19 Relief, Allen to go into HOF as a Viking

Will Ragatz

Three more days until the NFL Draft. Let's get into a couple Vikings news items from Monday.

Wilf Family surpasses $5 million raised for coronavirus relief

The Wilf family, owners of the Vikings, have donated $1 million to United Way Worldwide, bringing their total contributions to COVID-19-related causes to over $5 million, the team announced on Monday. United Way Worldwide is one of six national charities recommended by the NFL in its Draft-A-Thon fundraising campaign.

"Through the Wilf Family Foundations and the Minnesota Vikings, the $5 million in donations and commitments since the pandemic arose have been contributed in New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, across the United States and in Israel," the team said in a press release. "These donations have supported health care workers, the elderly, food banks, social service organizations and Jewish philanthropic causes."

These are some of the organizations the Wilf Family Foundation has given to:

  • United Way Worldwide
  • New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund
  • RWJBarnabas Health
  • Jewish Federations of North America
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
  • University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital
  • Second Harvest Heartland
  • Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus

The Wilf family – including brothers Zygi and Mark Wilf and their cousin, Leonard Wilf – is of Polish Jewish descent and has roots in the New Jersey/New York area.

Jared Allen says he'll go into the Hall of Fame as a Viking

Speaking on KFAN radio on Monday morning, former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen said he plans on going into the Hall of Fame as a Viking.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Allen spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, but then spent six seasons with the Vikings before brief stints with the Bears and Panthers to end his career.

85.5 of Allen's 136 career sacks came during his time in Minnesota, including a franchise record 22 in 2011. He will be eligible for the HOF for the first time in 2021.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking The Vikings' Top Five Day 3 Draft Picks Of the Rick Spielman Era

These are the best players the Vikings have landed in the fourth through seventh round of the NFL draft since 2012.

Will Ragatz

by

Qckappa

Vikings Seven-Round Mock Draft 4.0: Two Trades in the First Round

The Vikings make five total trades in our latest seven-round mock draft, including a move up for Jedrick Wills.

Will Ragatz

by

kavkan

Highlights From Kirk Cousins' Zoom Press Conference

Kirk Cousins spoke to the media about Stefon Diggs, his contract extension, these uncertain times, and much more.

Will Ragatz

Breaking Down ESPN's Two Hypothetical Draft-Day Trades for the Vikings

Bill Barnwell of ESPN has come up with a trade for every pick in the draft, and his two ideas for the Vikings are interesting.

Will Ragatz

by

mockmaster

What Does the Christian McCaffrey Extension Mean For Dalvin Cook and the Vikings?

The running back market has been reset. What are the implications for Dalvin Cook's extension talks?

Will Ragatz

How USC Receiver Michael Pittman is Preparing For The Unique 2020 NFL Draft

In Monday's SI Daily Cover, Alex Prewitt looks at Michael Pittman Jr.'s draft preparations and background.

Will Ragatz

ESPN: Vikings Primed to Move Back in Round One, Are Team to Watch for Trent Williams

These recent reports from ESPN insiders should be interesting for Vikings fans.

Will Ragatz

by

Devi37

Vikings Pre-Draft Mailbag Part 1: Trading Down, Trevon Diggs, Offensive Line and More

This is part 1 of our Vikings NFL Draft mailbag, in which I answer your questions from Twitter.

Will Ragatz

The NFL Draft Will Be More Unpredictable than Ever This Year

If you think you know what to expect from this year's NFL Draft, you're probably going to be wrong!

Will Ragatz

Analyzing the Needs of the Teams Surrounding the Vikings in the First Round of the Draft

When thinking about who the Vikings might take in the first round, it's important to note the needs of the teams around them.

Will Ragatz