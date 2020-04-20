Vikings Notes: Wilfs Raise Over $5 Million for COVID-19 Relief, Allen to go into HOF as a Viking

Three more days until the NFL Draft. Let's get into a couple Vikings news items from Monday.

Wilf Family surpasses $5 million raised for coronavirus relief

The Wilf family, owners of the Vikings, have donated $1 million to United Way Worldwide, bringing their total contributions to COVID-19-related causes to over $5 million, the team announced on Monday. United Way Worldwide is one of six national charities recommended by the NFL in its Draft-A-Thon fundraising campaign.

"Through the Wilf Family Foundations and the Minnesota Vikings, the $5 million in donations and commitments since the pandemic arose have been contributed in New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, across the United States and in Israel," the team said in a press release. "These donations have supported health care workers, the elderly, food banks, social service organizations and Jewish philanthropic causes."

These are some of the organizations the Wilf Family Foundation has given to:

United Way Worldwide

New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund

RWJBarnabas Health

Jewish Federations of North America

New York Presbyterian Hospital

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital

Second Harvest Heartland

Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus

The Wilf family – including brothers Zygi and Mark Wilf and their cousin, Leonard Wilf – is of Polish Jewish descent and has roots in the New Jersey/New York area.

Jared Allen says he'll go into the Hall of Fame as a Viking

Speaking on KFAN radio on Monday morning, former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen said he plans on going into the Hall of Fame as a Viking.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Allen spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, but then spent six seasons with the Vikings before brief stints with the Bears and Panthers to end his career.

85.5 of Allen's 136 career sacks came during his time in Minnesota, including a franchise record 22 in 2011. He will be eligible for the HOF for the first time in 2021.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.