Vikings officially activate Ivan Pace Jr. from IR, will play against Packers
The Vikings have activated linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. from injured reserve (IR) ahead of Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Packers. He enters the contest without a designation and will play in his first game since Nov. 24 against the Bears.
Pace has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury, but he will now return to the lineup for Minnesota's biggest game of the season to date. He practiced fully on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, so he should be relatively healthy for Sunday's game.
Pace has played in only nine games this season, but he ranks seventh on the team with 59 total tackles. He will provide a huge boost for the defense against Green Bay. The Vikings have waived veteran linebacker Jamin Davis in a subsequent move.
