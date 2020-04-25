InsideTheVikings
Vikings Add Oregon Linebacker Troy Dye With 132nd Pick in the Fourth Round

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have selected Oregon linebacker Troy Dye with their third pick of the fourth round (132nd overall) in the 2020 NFL draft.

Dye is a big linebacker at 6'3", 230 pounds. He didn't run or test at the combine. Dye played in 46 games over four years at Oregon, so he clearly has plenty of experience. During that time, he racked up 391 tackles (including 41.5 TFLs), 13 sacks, five interceptions, and four forced fumbles. Those stats show you that he's a versatile guy who can contribute against both the run and the pass.

Dye is a high football IQ player with good range. His consistent production suggests that he'll be at least a quality backup in the NFL, with the potential to become a starter if he adds more weight to his frame.

Here's the updated list of drafted players and remaining selections for the Vikings.

Thursday, April 23rd

  • Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  • Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Friday, April 24th

  • Round 2, Pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
  • Round 3, Pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Saturday, April 25th

  • Round 4, Pick 117 (via SF): DJ Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina
  • Round 4, Pick 130 (via NO): James Lynch, DT, Baylor
  • Round 4, Pick 132: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
  • Round 5, Pick 155 (via BUF)
  • Round 5, Pick 169 (via NO)
  • Round 5, Pick 176 (via SF)
  • Round 6, Pick 201 (via BUF)
  • Round 6, Pick 205 (via NO)
  • Round 6, Pick 205
  • Round 7, Pick 219
  • Round 7, Pick 244 (via NO)
  • Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

We'll be covering every single pick today, even if they make all 13 of them.

