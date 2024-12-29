Vikings-Packers inactives: Watson, Alexander, Walker out for Green Bay
Wide receiver Christian Watson is officially inactive for the Packers in Sunday's huge game at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was listed as questionable due to a knee injury but always seemed unlikely to play after failing to practice all week.
Watson ranks second on the Packers' roster with 620 receiving yards this season. He's one of their primary big-play threats, averaging 21.4 yards per reception. Without Watson, expect to see more Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton alongside top receives Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed.
The good news for Green Bay is that starting safety/nickel Javon Bullard (ankle) is active despite coming in with a questionable designation. He'll be needed, since three Packers defensive starters — CB Jaire Alexander, S Evan Williams, and LB Quay Walker — were ruled out with injuries on Friday.
The Packers' full list of inactives is available here.
Meanwhile, the Vikings have no major inactive players. It's just backup CB Fabian Moreau, rookie DT Levi Drake Rodriguez, and reserve offensive linemen Dan Feeney and Walter Rouse.
Returning from injury absences this week for Minnesota are LB Ivan Pace Jr., S Harrison Smith, and DT Jalen Redmond. The Vikings are pretty close to full strength for this critical matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.
