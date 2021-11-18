'Every Play is a Fight': Vikings Preparing For Strenuous Task of Facing Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. The Vikings, as always, will have their hands full trying to slow him down.

Up until last season, when the Vikings' decimated defense was nowhere near its usual standards, Mike Zimmer had done a remarkably good job at limiting Aaron Rodgers' production during his tenure in Minnesota.

In ten full games from 2014 to 2019 — two per year, excluding the 2017 season where Rodgers got hurt — the Packers' superstar quarterback averaged 233 passing yards and 1.7 passing touchdowns per game against the Vikings. Looking at only the five games played in Minnesota, those numbers fall to 210 yards and 1.2 TDs.

That's a dramatic change from when Rodgers used to dominate the Vikings seemingly every time he played them in the years before Zimmer arrived. In his final nine regular season games against the Vikings during the pre-Zimmer era (2009-2013), Rodgers averaged 310 passing yards and 2.8 touchdowns per game. The Vikings were utterly hopeless against him. Last year was a throwback in that sense, as Rodgers tore them up for 655 yards and seven touchdowns, although the Vikings did manage a split with an upset at Lambeau Field.

Still, even if the Vikings have had some success against Rodgers under Zimmer, there's no way they'd ever take the three-time MVP lightly.

"He’s really hard to fool," Zimmer said. "He’s extremely smart. He takes all the time at the line of scrimmage that he can, especially on third down. Obviously he’s got great vision and can put the ball any place that he wants to. Every play is a fight."

Nobody shuts Rodgers down completely, but what Zimmer and his Vikings teams have been able to do is make the rivalry a much more competitive one, mostly by not allowing Rodgers to thrive. Beginning in 2010, the Packers had a 12-game stretch where they were 10-1-1 against the Vikings, including a playoff win. The turning point was the second matchup of the 2015-16 season, a Week 17 clash in early January to decide the NFC North.

Both teams came into that game at 10-5. The Vikings limited Rodgers to 62 first-half passing yards, sacked him five times in the game, and took a 20-3 lead in the third quarter on an Everson Griffen forced fumble that Captain Munnerlyn returned for a touchdown. Late in the fourth quarter, holding onto a 20-13 lead, Xavier Rhodes intercepted Rodgers in the end zone. The Packers got the ball back one last time, but Rodgers' Hail Mary was batted down.

"It was just a battle the whole game," said Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, who was the linebackers coach at the time. "It was a night game, and Rodgers went back and he threw the ball up, and you’re just saying, ‘Please don’t catch it. Please don’t catch it,’ and then it went down, and everybody’s just so excited. I remember seeing [equipment manager] Dennis Ryan jumping up and down. I’ve never seen him do that. So that was my welcome-to-the-Packers-rivalry moment."

Beginning with that game, the Vikings are 6-4-1 in their last 11 meetings with Green Bay. They won the first three ever played at U.S. Bank Stadium before disappointing losses in Week 16 of 2019 and Week 1 of 2020. This Sunday, they'll try to get back in the win column at home against their hated rivals.

As usual, that will require finding a way to hold Rodgers in check as much as possible. Last year's MVP is having another fantastic season, with 17 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions while going 8-1 so far (the 8-2 Packers lost to the Chiefs with Jordan Love at QB when Rodgers was on the Reserve/COVID list). Since Matt LaFleur took over as Green Bay's head coach, Rodgers is a ridiculous 34-7 as a starter.

It goes without saying that the Vikings are in for a massive challenge this week.

"Not only does he have a great arm, but the thing that makes him elite and puts him in the top five in NFL history is the way he can move around in the pocket," Adam Zimmer said. "Not only move around the pocket, keep his eyes downfield and find a receiver. So we have to do a great job of, when he moves around, stay in coverage and also be disciplined in our rush lanes and try to keep him from having time to create things with his feet."

There's no specific thing defenses can do to throw Rodgers off. He's seen everything over his 17 seasons in the league. But the Vikings still have to do whatever they can to confuse him with their pressure packages and coverage shells in an attempt to make him think for an extra split-second.

"You’ve got to do a great job of working on making him see what you want him to see, and then when the ball’s snapped, he’s seeing something else and he’s gotta figure it out as he starts to drop back with the ball," Andre Patterson said. "So that takes great teamwork between the secondary, the linebackers and the front. ... If you look at it, he snaps the ball later on the time clock than any quarterback. He lets it come down to three or four seconds because he’s trying to wait and see it all — see the complete picture. So our guys have to be disciplined to make sure that we don’t give away what we’re trying to do."

Rodgers has incredible chemistry with Davante Adams, who is arguably the NFL's best receiver. With Randall Cobb in the slot and A.J. Dillon out of the backfield, he has other capable weapons, too.

The Vikings getting Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson back this week would be a big boost to their secondary. But with no Danielle Hunter or Michael Pierce up front, it might be difficult for the Vikings to put pressure on Rodgers, and that would make things even more tough on the secondary.

It'll be a chess match between Rodgers and Zimmer, like it is every time these teams face off. But ultimately, it'll come down to how well the Vikings' defense can execute their game plan. If players at all three levels can carry over what they've worked on in practice this week to the field on Sunday, the Vikings might be able to limit Rodgers' effectiveness and give their offense a chance to win a crucially-important game.

