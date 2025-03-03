Vikings partner with 6 local colleges to launch women's flag football league
- Colleges in Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota will be involved to start the league.
- Games will be played Saturdays in April.
The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday a partnership with six local colleges to launch a women's flag football league that will debut in April.
The six colleges that will make up the inaugural league include Augustana University, Concordia College Moorhead, Gustavus Adolphus College, Bethel University, the University of Northwestern, St. Paul, and the University of Wisconsin, Stout.
The Vikings are supporting the league with a $140,000 donation.
Games will be played Saturday, April 5 at the Northwestern campus in St. Paul and then Saturday, April 12 at the UW-Stout campus. The championship tournament will be hosted at the Vikings' TCO Stadium in Eagan on Saturday, April 26.
“This is a significant moment for the continued growth of girls’ and women’s flag football,” said Vikings Vice President of Social Impact Brett Taber. “These institutions are set to do something unique, and their partnership with the Vikings and the NFL will bring further awareness to the future of women’s football and empower the next generation of athletes to find opportunities to compete and shape this game.”
The teams at each college will operate under the club sports umbrella.
More information will be released in the coming days.