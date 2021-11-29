Vikings Place CB Patrick Peterson on Reserve/COVID List

The Vikings have placed veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Peterson is vaccinated, so this move suggests he has tested positive. In order to play against the Lions on Sunday, he'd need to be asymptomatic and test negative twice in 24 hours. It's only Monday, but Peterson's status for this week's game against Detroit is very much in question.

This comes just two weeks after Peterson returned from missing three games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The Vikings' No. 1 corner was back against the Packers and 49ers and allowed just four catches for 25 yards over those two games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Prior to missing those games on IR, Peterson had only missed action once in 11 seasons, and that came when he was suspended for six games by the league.

The Vikings just can't escape their COVID issues. It's been a problem for them dating back to August, but November has been a particularly rough month. Peterson joins Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID list right now, and players like Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Kenny Willekes, and a bunch of backups have also spent time on the list this month.

In theory, the Vikings shouldn't need Peterson to beat the winless Lions. But losing him — and being down to Bashaud Breeland and Cameron Dantzler at outside corner — would be a big blow regardless. They definitely need him for the following game, a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9th.

Peterson signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Vikings this offseason after spending the first ten years of his incredible career in Arizona.

