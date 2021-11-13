Vikings Place Nose Tackle Michael Pierce on Injured Reserve With Elbow Injury

Pierce has missed Minnesota's last four games and will now miss at least three more.

In a perhaps overdue move, the Vikings have placed nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Pierce suffered the injury in practice at the end of September and aggravated it against the Browns that weekend. The Vikings didn't place him on IR at that point, hoping he would be able to return shortly. That didn't happen.

Pierce not only missed Weeks 5 and 6, but wasn't able to get healthy after the Vikings' bye week. He was unable to play in Weeks 8 or 9, and now the team has finally made the call to put him on IR. That means he'll miss at least three games, with the earliest possible date for a return being Week 13 (December 5th) in Detroit. However, you have to wonder if this might be a situation where Pierce needs surgery on the elbow and could miss the remainder of the season. Clearly, his recovery just didn't go like the Vikings thought it would.

Heading into Week 13, Pierce will have missed 23 of a possible 27 games since signing with the Vikings in 2020. He understandably opted out of last season because he was at elevated risk for COVID-19 due to his history of respiratory issues. Pierce admitted that as the season went on and the NFL's safety protocols were mostly proving effective, he regretted his decision to opt out. But it was the call that made sense at the time with the information available.

Highly motivated to get back to action this season, Pierce started out with a bang in his Vikings debut, sacking Joe Burrow twice in Week 1. He was looking every bit like the dominant nose tackle the Vikings needed early this year, but now he's on the sidelines again.

This Vikings defensive line is supposed to be centered around Pierce and Danielle Hunter, but this is now the second straight year where both players will have missed the vast majority of the season, if not all of it like last year.

Armon Watts, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Sheldon Richardson will continue to rotate as the Vikings' top three defensive tackles while Pierce is out, with James Lynch seeing time as the No. 4 DT.

In other roster news, the Vikings elevated S Myles Dorn and CB Tye Smith to the gameday roster against the Chargers as COVID-19 replacements. Both guys will likely only play on special teams, although there's a chance Smith could see action at corner if Bashaud Breeland (questionable) doesn't play. The Vikings can't go back to Kris Boyd after last week's disaster.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.