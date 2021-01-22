Vikings and Other Players, Journalists React to Gary Kubiak's Retirement

J.J. Watt, C.J. Anderson, and a host of Vikings were among those to wish Kubiak well on social media.

Vikings offensive coordinator and football lifer Gary Kubiak announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. After nearly four decades in the league as a player, coach, and executive, the 59-year-old is stepping down in order to spend more time with his family.

Kubiak previously retired following the 2016 season, his second as head coach of the Broncos, citing health concerns. But he returned to Denver's front office as a personnel advisor the following season, and eventually got back into coaching over the past two years in Minnesota. This time, he's almost certainly retiring for good.

A big part of Kubiak's legacy will be his contributions to the game of football. He was an offensive innovator who played a major role in shaping the sport to what it looks like today. He also won four championships as a coach: Super Bowl 29 as the 49ers' QB coach, Super Bowls 32 and 33 as the Broncos' offensive coordinator, and Super Bowl 50 as the Broncos' head coach.

But, just as importantly, Kubiak's legacy will be about how he impacted the lives of the people around him. Few coaches are as universally revered as Kubiak, who was a true players' coach. Throughout his time in Denver, San Francisco, Houston, Baltimore, and Minnesota, he built great relationships with countless players, coaches, staffers, journalists, and others.

That makes it entirely unsurprising that so many people took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate Kubiak on a great career. Here are a bunch of those posts.

