Vikings-Rams inactives: Daniel Jones is emergency QB3 for Minnesota
Daniel Jones is the Vikings' emergency No. 3 quarterback for tonight's wild card playoff game against the Rams in Arizona. Nick Mullens remains Sam Darnold's backup.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell left open the possibility earlier this week of Jones surpassing Mullens as the team's No. 2 QB, but that's not the decision that was ultimately made. Jones, who was signed from the Vikings' practice squad to their active roster this week, won't see the field unless both Darnold and Mullens happen to get hurt.
The Vikings' other inactive players are OLB Pat Jones II, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez, OL Walter Rouse, and OL Dan Feeney. Pat Jones was ruled out on Saturday for a second consecutive week due to the knee injury he suffered against the Packers in Week 17. Rodriguez, Rouse, and Feeney were healthy scratches for the vast majority of the regular season. Also out is DT Taki Taimani, who wasn't activated from injured reserve.
Cam Akers, who was listed as questionable with an illness, is good to go. He'll mix in as the No. 2 running back behind starter Aaron Jones.
These are the Rams' inactives: Emergency No. 3 QB Stetson Bennett, WR Tyler Johnson, CB Emmanuel Forbes, OLB Brennan Jackson, OL Justin Dedich, and OL Joe Noteboom. They're all healthy scratches.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT from State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The game will be televised on ESPN and ABC.
