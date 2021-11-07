Vikings' Offense Implodes Again, Defense Blows 14-Point Lead in 34-31 OT Loss to Ravens

That game followed a very predictable script until the end. The Vikings' offense is still a disaster.

Another week, another offensive meltdown for the Vikings.

When rookie running back Kene Nwangwu returned the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a touchdown to give Minnesota a 24-10 lead over Baltimore, things were looking up. It was an incredible play that restored the Vikings' two-touchdown lead and put them in position to pull off a major upset on the road against one of the best teams in the AFC.

Those would be the Vikings' final points until after the two-minute warning. They punted on their next two offensive possessions, including a drive that lost three yards after the Ravens had tied the game.

In the meantime, Baltimore scored 21 unanswered to take a 31-24 lead. A Vikings defense missing Patrick Peterson, Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter, and Michael Pierce got off to an admirable start, but they simply couldn't keep it up in the second half. Including overtime, the Ravens ended up with over 46 minutes in the time of possession column. The Vikings' defense was clearly gassed down the stretch, and losing Bashaud Breeland to an in-game injury further complicated matters.

Minnesota mounted a surprisingly rally to force overtime on its final offensive possession of regulation, with Kirk Cousins hitting Adam Thielen for the game-tying score.

But the offense came up small once again when gifted a golden opportunity in OT. Anthony Barr made an incredible play for an interception to get the Vikings the ball back. All they needed was to drive 25 yards or so to set up a game-winning field goal attempt. Instead, they went three and out, gave the ball back to the Ravens, and never got it back.

You can blame the defense for giving up 500 yards of offense, 36 first downs, and 21 second-half points. But they also created two turnovers — interceptions by Barr and rookie Cam Bynum — and performed about as you'd expect while missing five starters against one of the NFL's best offenses. They were on the field for nearly 90 plays and simply ran out of energy down the stretch.

But more of the blame for this loss belong to the offense, in my opinion. After an explosive start, it all fell apart and looked reminiscent of the team's struggles in recent weeks.

Things were going smoothly for the Vikings early on. A 50-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson and a 66-yard run by Dalvin Cook helped Minnesota get out to a 14-3 lead. But did that early lead make them comfortable? Their next two possessions ended up in punts. Then the Bynum pick put them in great field position, and they proceeded to go backwards before settling for a field goal.

The Ravens cut it to 17-10 at half and the meltdown was in full swing.

In total, the Vikings finished with 318 yards of offense, 116 of which came on two plays. They had a kickoff return TD, won the turnover battle 2-0, and still lost the game. That falls on the execution of the offense.

This Vikings team is now 3-5 after yet another dramatic game that came down to the final play. They continue to play up or down to their competition and have been absolutely incapable of stepping on an opponents' neck and putting them away. In the NFL, that's going to cost you.

Minnesota will try to stop a two-game skid next week against the Chargers, before coming home to take on the Packers.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.