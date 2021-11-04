Vikings-Ravens Thursday Injury Report: Cameron Dantzler, Michael Pierce Updates

Pierce's status for facing his old team might be in doubt after he missed Thursday's practice.

Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce was back at practice on Wednesday after missing the past three games with an elbow injury. Combine that with an ESPN report that Pierce was expected to play against the Ravens on Sunday, barring a setback in practice, and everything was on track for his return to face his former team.

One day later, his status is less clear. After getting in a limited session at the first practice of the week, Pierce was a DNP on Thursday. Typically, going from limited one day to absent the next isn't a great sign, and might indicate that Pierce did in fact suffer a setback with his elbow.

We'll have to wait and see if he's able to practice on Friday. The Vikings will release the final injury report, with game designations, around mid-day.

In more positive news, everyone who missed Wednesday's practice was back on Thursday. That includes cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who is dealing with an ankle injury. He was limited Thursday, as was linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) and defensive tackle James Lynch (toe).

"I think he’s going to be OK," co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said of Dantzler. "We’ll have to see how he goes in practice today and moves around. I’m optimistic he’ll be OK."

Harrison Smith and Everson Griffen returned from veteran rest days and were full participants Thursday. Punt returner and No. 4 receiver Dede Westbrook also practiced in full for a second straight day and will be back after missing the Cowboys game.

The Ravens had six DNPs on Wednesday. OLB Justin Houston (full) and WR Sammy Watkins (limited) were upgraded Thursday, but NT Brandon Williams, RB Latavius Murray, OL Patrick Mekari, and backup QB Tyler Huntley remained out.

Here's the full Thursday report:

