Vikings Receive Two Compensatory Picks in 2021 NFL Draft

The Vikings were awarded a fourth and a sixth-round comp pick in April's draft, giving them 12 total selections.
The NFL officially announced its compensatory selections in the upcoming 2021 draft on Wednesday, and as is usually the case, the Vikings landed a couple of them. GM Rick Spielman has been quite savvy at playing the comp picks game, especially in recent years. After landing three such picks in each of the previous two years, the Vikings have two this year.

Trae Waynes signing with the Bengals for $14 million per year last offseason resulted in the Vikings receiving an extra fourth-round pick, which will be No. 143 overall. Waynes could've potentially netted a third-rounder, but playing time factors into the formula and he didn't play any snaps last season due to injury.

Mackensie Alexander, another cornerback who signed with the Bengals, got the Vikings a sixth-rounder this year, No. 222 overall. Stephen Weatherly leaving was cancelled out by the Michael Pierce signing, while the losses of Andrew Sendejo and Jayron Kearse (who could've netted seventh-rounders) didn't qualify for the 32 compensatory pick slots.

Last year, the Vikings landed a third-round comp pick for losing Sheldon Richardson the prior offseason. They turned that selection, which was the final pick of Day 2, into four Day 3 picks, which they used on players like James Lynch and Harrison Hand. They also had two seventh-round comp picks last year.

With these two compensatory selections, the Vikings are up to 12 total picks in the 2021 draft, which is currently the most in the NFL. Spielman is nothing if not consistent in his approach.

Vikings 2021 draft picks (for now)

  • First round, No. 14
  • Third round, No. 78
  • Third round, No. 90 (from Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue trade)
  • Fourth round, No. 119
  • Fourth round, No. 125 (from Bears, 2020 draft day trade)
  • Fourth round, No. 134 (from Bills, Stefon Diggs trade)
  • Fourth round, No. 143 (compensatory, Trae Waynes)
  • Fifth round, No. 157
  • Fifth round, No. 171 (from Ravens, 2020 draft day trade)
  • Sixth round, No. 198 overall
  • Sixth round, No. 222 overall (compensatory, Mackensie Alexander)
  • Seventh round, No. 240 overall

The Vikings don't have a second-round pick, but they have plenty of ways to acquire one. They could trade back from 14 or package some of their whopping six picks in the third and fourth rounds to move up. Also, I'd be willing to place a decent-sized wager that Spielman will end up with more than one seventh-rounder. The Vikings had four of those last year.

