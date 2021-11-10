Vikings Rookie RB Kene Nwangwu Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

He only touched the ball three times in Baltimore, but that was enough for Vikings rookie running back Kene Nwangwu to be named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Nwangwu, a fourth-round pick out of Iowa State, made his NFL debut the previous week against the Cowboys but didn't get any opportunities to touch the ball. Against the Ravens, he finally got his chance.

After an uneventful 23-yard kick return on his first touch, Nwangwu took the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a touchdown. It was the Vikings' first kick return TD since 2016 and their first by someone not named Cordarrelle Patterson or Percy Harvin (who had five each as Vikings) since 2007.

Nwangwu caught Justin Tucker's kick, burst through a hole created in part by Vikings LB Blake Lynch getting thrown on his back, cut to the right sideline behind some good blocking, and let his speed do the rest.

Later in the quarter, Nwangwu received an end-around handoff from upback Josh Metellus and got to the edge for a nine-yard gain, easily converting on 4th and 2.

Those two big plays were all that were needed for Nwangwu to win the award.

He's the first Viking to win special teams player of the week since Mike Boone got it in Week 4 of last season for forcing a fumble on punt coverage. In 2019, former kicker Dan Bailey won the award three times.

Nwangwu will clearly be the Vikings' kick returner for the remainder of the season, but we'll see if teams even give him chances to run them back after what he was able to do in Baltimore.

The Vikings also ought to seriously consider finding ways to get the lightning-fast RB some touches on offense. His athleticism gives him the potential to be a dangerous weapon if they can figure out how to use him in multiple ways.

