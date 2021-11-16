Vikings Roster Moves: Garrett Bradbury Activated From Reserve/COVID List

We'll see if Bradbury gets his starting center job back this week after Mason Cole played well in his absence.

The Vikings activated center Garrett Bradbury from the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, among several other roster moves. Bradbury missed the last two games while on the list, and it isn't a guarantee that he'll be back in the starting lineup this Sunday against the Packers. Mason Cole played well enough against the Ravens and Chargers in Bradbury's absence that there's a case to be made for keeping him at center going forward.

“We’ve had that conversation," Mike Zimmer said. "We’ll just have to see this week in practice. Bradbury hasn’t been here in two weeks, or I think he’s missed two weeks now. We’re just going to have to sort it out this week. But Mason’s done a really nice job. He’s done a terrific job. We’ll just try to figure this out. It’s better than having no options."

It's a fascinating decision, because Cole seems like he's earned the right to stay on the field. But keeping him out there would essentially be admitting that Bradbury — the team's first-round pick in 2019 — is a bust who isn't part of their long-term plans. Perhaps the Vikings will ease Bradbury back into action by giving Cole another start against the Packers, thus delaying their decision to next week.

Unfortunately, at the same time that the Vikings removed Bradbury and practice squad offensive tackle Timon Parris from the COVID list, they added backup safety and core special teamer Josh Metellus to it. Metellus becomes the eighth player to go on the list over the past couple weeks.

Here are the six Vikings currently on the COVID list:

G Dakota Dozier (On COVID list since Nov. 5)

S Harrison Smith (Nov. 7)

LB Ryan Connelly (Nov. 8)

DE Kenny Willekes (Nov. 12)

FB Jake Bargas (Nov. 15)

S Josh Metellus (Nov. 16)

Dozier was hospitalized for five days last week in a scary situation, but he's healthy and should be coming off the list soon. Zimmer also said he expects Smith and Connelly back this week, while Willekes needs to pass a couple tests.

The Vikings also signed FB Garrett Groshek — a former running back at Wisconsin — to the practice squad and released center Cohl Cabral from the PS.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.