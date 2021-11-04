Vikings Roster Moves: Garrett Bradbury to Reserve/COVID List, a Pivot at Defensive End

Mason Cole could make his first start as a Viking on Sunday if Bradbury can't get off the COVID list in time.

The Vikings made a flurry of roster moves on Thursday, so let's break down each one and what they mean.

Garrett Bradbury to COVID list

The Vikings placed Bradbury, their starting center, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning the 2019 first-round pick is in danger of missing a game for the first time in his career. Bradbury is reportedly vaccinated, so he'll have a shot to play if he is symptom-free and returns two negative tests in 24 hours, but it'll have to be a quick turnaround with only three days until the Vikings' Week 9 game in Baltimore.

If Bradbury can't go, Mason Cole would presumably get his first start as a Viking. Cole started 32 games at center for the Cardinals over the past three seasons, and while the results weren't great, he does have plenty of experience. The bar wouldn't be particularly high anyways, given Bradbury's struggles in pass protection throughout his entire career. It's possible Cole could even be better in that area than Bradbury, but he would definitely be a downgrade in the running game.

Wyatt Davis and Blake Brandel could also theoretically play center, but I'm pretty confident it would be Cole if Bradbury is still on the list when Sunday rolls around.

It's unclear if Bradbury tested positive or was a close contact to someone who did. It also remains to be seen if anyone else will need to go on the COVID-list as a close contact to Bradbury.

Luke Stocker signed to active roster

This one was easy to see coming. Stocker, signed off the street a couple weeks ago, has filled in as the Vikings' blocking tight end over the past two games with Ben Ellefson injured. Ellefson is now on IR, so Stocker will continue on that role going forward. He was out of practice squad elevations, which meant the Vikings needed to sign him to the active roster. The 33-year-old Stocker has played 27 snaps over the past two weeks, even catching a pass against the Cowboys.

Jonah Williams fails physical, Vikings sign Nate Orchard to practice squad

The Vikings clearly needed to add some depth at defensive end after losing Danielle Hunter for the season. Their initial move was to add Williams, an outstanding athlete who several teams wanted after he was waived by the Rams earlier this week.

However, Williams failed his physical, so the Vikings needed to pivot and did so by adding Nate Orchard to the practice squad. Orchard, 28, was a second-round pick by the Browns out of Utah in 2015. He started 11 games as a rookie and record three sacks, but his career hasn't really panned out since. After putting up just two sacks as a rotational player over the next three years, the Browns waived him. Orchard has since had stints with seven (!) different teams, and the Vikings are now his ninth total team. Clearly, there's a reason teams keep having interest, but on the flip side, there's also a reason he hasn't been able to stick around anywhere.

It's an interesting adjustment by the Vikings' front office. Williams was a big, hybrid DE/DT type of player at 6'5", 275 pounds. Orchard is more of an outside linebacker type at 6'3", 251. He's now the de facto No. 5 DE behind Everson Griffen, D.J. Wonnum, Kenny Willekes, and Patrick Jones II.

Willekes is a lock to be elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, if he isn't signed to the active roster outright. After one more elevation, he'll have to be brought up to the 53.

The Vikings currently have two open spots on the roster. One of those will be taken by Bradbury when he's back, and the other will likely belong to Willekes sometime soon.

